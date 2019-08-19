West Indies captain Jason Holder has retained his all-rounder top-ranking ahead of Thursday’s start of the two-Test series against India in Antigua.
The 27-year-old Barbadian topped the all-rounders’ charts in Tests back in January following his stunning double hundred in the first Test against England at Bridgetown, that propelled the home side to a massive 381-run victory.
Holder also picked up two wickets in that match, to move up two places to the top rung.
He will lead West Indies in the opening Test at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground where he will look to further solidify his status in the rankings.
Holder is also the highest ranked West Indian in the bowling charts at number eight having retained that spot, while fellow Kemar Roach has also retained his 11th place ranking.