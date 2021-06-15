Holder:WI must dig deep in 2nd Test

Former West Indies Test captain Jason Holder said the home team just wasn’t good enough in the first Test against South Africa and insisted that it is now up to the individual players to dig deep and turn things around in the second match starting Friday at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.
The Windies were hammered by an innings and 63 runs in the first Test after being dismissed for 97 and 162.
He said the players have to be mentally ready for a tougher battle in the second Test and stressed that the batsmen had to be more decisive in what they wanted to do when they walked out to the middle.
“We weren’t good in the first Test match. Players definitely have to hone their mental strength and it is obviously a key component at this level and it is an individual thing,” said Holder. “Me personally, I have tried to help out players by having chats. For me, I am big on mental strength because I believe that gets you by in the heat of the battle.”
Holder is also backing the players to come back stronger in the second Test. “Sometimes as a player you struggle or go through different patches, and you look to find answers and all of them may not be technical answers but some of them might be a slight mental adjustment. These guys are strong and I back them 100 per cent and believe in them. As I said before, we weren’t good in the first Test match. We were outplayed and it is up to us now to turn it around,” he added.
Holder also urged patience when it came to the team’s relatively inexperienced batting lineup.
He noted that new players were coming in and trying to establish themselves while some other players were coming back into the team and trying to re-establish themselves
and that the team has been discussing how it can turn things around in the second Test,
“We’ve got to be a little more patient when it comes to this batting lineup. We’ve seen what they can produce and the performances we have had in the recent past but yes, when we bat different oppositions, we’ve got to find ways to adjust quickly and that is the challenge for inexperienced players as well,” said Holder.
“We’ve had lengthy discussions over the last couple days about how we can turn things around and things we can implement into this game going forward. I would just be a little more patient and I just believe we should see some better performances when we come up against higher ranked oppositions and oppositions we don’t play against very often,” Holder added.