Holding: Missed chance for Bravo

Former West Indies pacer Michael Holding says he can’t blame the trio of players - Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul - who opted out of the impending England tour, given the conditions globally surrounding Covid-19. But the SKY cricket commentator deemed it a missed chance for the batsmen, especially, to develop their craft.
Subject to the final approval of the UK Government, the West Indies are to defend the Wisden Trophy, starting July 8. The players, who will all be tested for Covid-19 this week, are scheduled to fly to England on private charters on June 8.
West Indies are scheduled to arrive in Manchester the following day and will be there for a three-week period before moving to Southampton for the first Test at the Ageas Bowl, July 8-12. They will return to Manchester for the second match on July 16-20 and the final encounter at Emirates Old Trafford on July 24-28.
The squad will live, train and play in a “bio-secure” environment during the seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety. The protocols will restrict movement in and out of the venues.
But in a Youtube interview with Asif Khan, Holding reacted to the absence of Bravo and company, saying the players can’t be blamed given the health concerns and considering the door opened by CWI.
“Well the West Indies Board, before the squad was even selected, before they even confirmed the tour, had told everyone, the players and the entire public that they would not be forcing anyone to go on this tour. If any player decided they weren’t absolutely sure about going on tour, they weren’t confident about things and if they would be safe and all that, they could opt out and these three guys have opted out,” Holding said.
However, he continued: “I think it is unfortunate as far as West Indies cricket is concerned. I am not here to tell anyone that they should be going to England because the Covid-19 is around. Someone may get sick or even worse. But I think it is unfortunate for the West Indies team because these guys have quite a bit of talent.”
Holding believed Bravo in particular would have benefitted from more cricket against top class opposition in England. “Bravo, I think, needs to resuscitate his career,” Holding said. “He started off so brilliantly. Everybody thought he was going to be another great West Indies batsman. He hasn’t really fulfilled that. I think the more cricket he can play now, especially for the West Indies, I think the better chance he has of getting back on track and showing everyone the great player that he could be.”
Holding believed Hetmyer, who he described as another talented player, would have also reaped rewards from the tour.
“I am sorry he is not going so that he can get more opportunities to express himself. But I ain’t blaming them for not going....if someone looks at me and tells me they personally have to think about that and they are wary about going, I am not going to force them to go. I am not going to tell them they have to go. They should go, in my opinion, but it’s their life. It’s their choice.”
Holding suggested sporting fans were eager for live sport and for the distraction that the cricket could bring after millions had been confined to their homes because of the pandemic.
He also did not want to comment on the composition of the squad, saying he had not observed enough domestic Caribbean cricket to make a sound judgement.