HOME ADVANTAGE

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will open their regional four-day campaign at home against the Jamaica Scorpions.
This was confirmed yesterday, by T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath who said the team’s first two games of the series will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
The T&T franchise will be up against the Scorpions from February 9 and will battle the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the same venue from February 16.
At the same time, Guyana Jaguars will also be in Trinidad for their opening matches of the tournament, facing the Volcanoes in their opening fixture at Queen’s Park Oval before tacking the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in their second match at the same venue.
Speaking to the Express on the first day of a four-day practice match at Gilbert Park in California yesterday, Red Force head coach David Furlonge said: “Glad to start off at home. We are looking for positive results in our first two games at Tarouba and hopefully the wicket will have something in it for both fast bowlers and spinners.”
Furlonge said a solid start at home could be crucial in giving the team a good chance of being in title contention at the back end of the season. “What we have discussed is having a good start and being in with a chance to lift the trophy. If we can get a good start and maybe two wins, we can be up there in the title race,” Furlonge added.
In the previous four-day season, the Red Force would have gotten the better of a draw against the Scorpions at Tarouba, scoring 460 for four declared with Joshua Da Silva and Yannic Cariah both hitting unbeaten centuries.
Meanwhile, in what was the final match before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the competition, the Red Force whipped the Volcanoes by an innings and 84 runs at Tarouba, again scoring over 400 runs, this time with Jyd Goolie hitting 128.
The return of first-class cricket to Trinidad coincides with the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs announcement of the “Safe Zone Return To Play” on Sunday. In a media release, Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe announced that National Governing Bodies (NGBs) will now be able to host sporting events and execute sporting activities for fully vaccinated athletes, coaches, officials, and administrators and specific sporting facilities.
Approval was also granted for fully vaccinated spectators to attend events at 50 per cent facility capacity for outdoor events and 25 per cent capacity for indoors events and all will be subject to the guidelines to be issued by the Ministry of Health. Local team sport activity was halted in March 2020.
According to the updated Public Health Regulations, “Sporting events under registered and recognised National Governing Bodies or Sport Serving Bodies as the Minister (of Health) in consultation with the Minister with responsibility for sport may approve...operations as safe zones and provide spectating areas to the public where the sporting events meet the requirements set out in sub regulation two.”
The regulations also state that “the administrator of a sporting facility at which a sporting event is being held, shall ensure that there is no consumption of alcohol within its precincts, unless permitted by the Minister.”
Meanwhile, the TTCB executive is expected to meet to discuss the resumption of cricket based on the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Sport and the Ministry of Health.
Cricket has been ready to roll for some time, with the Cricket Board hosting a press conference earlier this month to unveil plans for the 2022 season. T&T is currently hosting matches in the ICC Under-19 World Cup with games being held at Tarouba, the Oval and the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.