HOME COURT

When the West Indies Championship first-class competition resume on May 18, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be in an envious position of having home advantage as they look to end their title drought in the competition, having last lifted the four-day trophy in 2006.
Head coach David Furlonge is relishing the opportunity to try and clinch the title on home soil but in order to do so, he said the Red Force will have to be at their best and that he will be using the long break between the first two rounds, which were held in February and the final three round, to work with individual players on correcting some of the technical mistakes they would have made early in the campaign.
Yesterday, CWI confirmed the West Indies Championship will resume on May 18 and revealed that all remaining matches will be played in Trinidad across three venues — Queen’s Park Oval, Brian Lara Cricket Academy and the Diego Martin Sporting Complex. The third round will run from May 18-21, the fourth from May 25-28, with the fifth and final round from June 1-4.
Defending champions Barbados Pride lead the points table with 42 points, with Trinidad and Tobago Red Force second on 38.6 points -- both recorded wins in their first two matches. They are followed by Leeward Islands Hurricanes on 24.6 points, Guyana Harpy Eagles on 21.4 points, Windward Islands Hurricanes on 10.8 points, and Jamaica Scorpions on 8.8 points.
The Red Force whipped Jamaica Tallawahs in the season opener and followed up with a victory over the Windward Islands Volcanoes. Both of those wins came at Tarouba.
“It is good to be playing at home...although you will be playing at venues that some of the players might not have played a lot on, it is good to be at home and I think it could work in our advantage in terms of knowing the conditions,” Furlonge said of the second half of the season.
Since the end of the second round match against the Volcanoes, the Red Force players were given a break but were still competing on the domestic cricket circuit with the T&T government giving the green light for sporting activities to resume.
Asked about the long break between the first two games and the final three, Furlonge said that while it was a concern, “that is how it is and we can’t worry about the uncontrollable. We just have to focus on preparing for the games when they come.”
“The guys were on a break and they had the (Dream 11) T10 Blast. They are playing club cricket now and some will be going up to Houston (for another franchise tournament) and some well be heading to Tobago for the T10 Blast.
“I know people will be saying we are preparing for a four-day tournament and we have the guys playing T10 and T20 tournaments, but I think we will have sufficient time (to get back into the four-day mode) when we start back to train in April,” the Red Force coach explained.