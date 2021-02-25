After convincingly crossing the semi-final hurdle on Wednesday night with an easy six-wicket victory against the Jamaica Scorpions, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are into the home stretch of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup and coach David Furlonge said the players are more focused than ever on crossing the finish line.
It is the first time the Red Force will be making an appearance in the final since winning their 12th title in 2016 and Furlonge and skipper Kieron Pollard said there is only one thing on their minds now and they will be giving it their all for tomorrow’s final.
“It is a good feeling to cross that hurdle of the semi-final and get into the final,” Furlonge told the Express yesterday.
“I think the team performance was very good,” he said, echoing skipper Kieron Pollard’s assessment that it was a “total team effort”.
Chasing 256 for victory, the Red Force won with 47 balls to spare to stretch their unbeaten run to six matches.
Opener Lendl Simmons, returning to the line-up after missing the previous three games, provided an excellent platform for the chase with 68 off 70 balls, while Nicholas Pooran made 54 not out off 40 balls to seal the win.
The Red Force flexed their batting muscles with Jason Mohammed chipping in with a vital 41 off 71 balls to become the leading batsman in the tournament with 326 runs at an average of 81.50 per innings.
Pollard also gave a six-hitting exhibition, clearing the boundary five times en route to 36 not out off just 18 balls to ensure the victory came quickly.
But it was the bowling that set up the game for the Red Force, with seamer Ravi Rampaul grabbing four for 29 to restrict the Scorpions after a great start with the bat.
“I think the bowlers did very well to restrict them to 250-odd after the start they got. At one point they looked like they could get close to 300 or more with wickets in hand but our bowlers did well, especially Ravi,” Furlonge said. “We have to commend the players that did well—Ravi with the ball and then the opening partnership with Lendl and Evin, and then Pollard and Pooran at the end there. All in all, I think it was a good performance,” he added.
“Yeah, it is good to get that monkey off your back. If you look at it, the last two semi-finals we batted first so hence the reason today we changed that, and this is what we have been doing throughout the tournament. But I am saying it now, I’m 100 per cent sure we will bat first in the final. Something’s going to happen. But having said that, I thought it was a total team effort,” Pollard said after the game.
“We knew once we kept them to under 260 with our batting line-up although we played a batsman short, we could try to overhaul that target. So well done to the players, Simmons showed his class, Mohammed continued with runs and Pooran got some runs behind his name,” the T&T skipper added.
While the win ended up being an easy one in the end, Furlonge and Pollard said there are still a few areas they will be working on ahead of the final.
“We got the runs again but there were still a few soft dismissals, and it is something we have been talking about and something we look to correct going into the final,” Furlonge explained.
“We are one step closer to our goal and what we came here to do. We came here focused on one thing and that is to win the tournament,” he said.
Meanwhile, Pollard said his side was a bit “scrappy” in the field.
“We could have been a little tighter. We dropped a couple of crucial chances, myself giving (John) Campbell that chance early on but I think he batted for us anyway,” Pollard joked.
“We can sharpen up on our fielding and it is one game to go—we just have to give it our all,” he added.
The second Super50 semi was played yesterday, with the Guyana Jaguars facing the Windward Islands Volcanoes for the right to battle the Red Force in the final.