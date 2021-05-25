HOMEGROWN TALENT

THE Trinidad and Tobago Red Force opted for local talent in the Professional Cricket League (PCL) draft yesterday, signing former West Indies Under-19 World Cup champions Kirstan Kallicharan and Jyd Goolie to complete their list of contracted players for the 2021-2022 season.
Both players are getting their first professional contracts with the Red Force after doing well in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) trial matches, which were the only cricket played locally since March last year when the Covid-19 pandemic stopped all sport in the country.
Red Force coach David Furlonge welcomed the newly contracted duo and said he always maintained that T&T always had an abundance of talent.
“I was always of the view that we have local home-grown talent in T&T capable of taking us forward,” Furlonge told the Express following the draft.
Goolie, who is a left-handed middle order batsman and off-break bowler, was overlooked for a contract last year despite scoring a century in the last West Indies Championship four-day game before the tournament was halted. The all-rounder made sure he stayed at the forefront of the Red Force selectors’ minds, hitting a century in a 50-over trial match in December.
Meanwhile, right-handed middle order batsman Kallicharan impressed in the four-day trials with a century as well as a score of 99. Goolie and Kallicharan will join Tion Webster as the newly contracted players with Webster being retained in the list of protected players ahead of the draft.
With Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein and Joshua Da Silva all receiving Cricket West Indies (CWI) central retainer contracts, the Red Force were able to keep all its players that were contracted from 2020-2021 and add three previously non-contracted players to their roster.
“We have a good squad of players. We have some experienced batsmen and bowlers and all-rounders. We have some good young fast bowlers in Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip as well as Uthman Muhammad and Terrance Hinds, and Webster can bowl medium pace as well. In terms of spin, we have Imran Khan, Bryan Charles and Khary Pierre so we have a balanced 15,” Furlonge added.
The Red Force coach also noted that while only 15 players could be contracted, the other T&T players in the training set-up could still be selected to be on the team on a “pay for play” basis. He said players like Kissoondath Magram, Steven Katwaroo, Daniel St Clair, Yannic Cariah and Cephas Cooper will all still be eligible for selection despite not having a central contract.
Goolie didn’t have a retainer contract when he played for the Red Force and scored 128 against the Windward Islands at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, last year.
Meanwhile, Red Force training is still suspended by the TTCB in keeping with the government’s call for all non-essential persons to stay at home due to the recent surge in Covid-19 infections. While elite athletes preparing for international competition are being allowed to train during the current lockdown, the TTCB are being extra careful to ensure the health and safety of its players and staff.
The current State of Emergency (SoE) will be in place until at least July 4. In the meantime, the Red Force players will continue to train in isolation from their teammates with strength and conditioning trainer Clinton Jeremiah continuing to give them work to do.
“The players are not doing their own work. They are being given physical work to do at home which is being monitored by the trainer,” Furlonge revealed. He said once the Covid situation in the country improves, then the TTCB will considerer resuming national team training.
TT RED FORCE CONTRACTED PLAYERS
Retained: Bryan Charles, Terrance Hinds, Imran Khan, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jason Mohammed, Uthman Muhammad, Isaiah Rajah, Denesh Ramdin, Jayden Seales, Keegan Simmons, Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster.
Drafted: Jyd Goolie, Kirstan Kallicharan.