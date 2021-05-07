HOMEWARD BOUND

AFTER mounting the podium in his previous two table tennis tournaments in the United States, Sherdon Pierre just failed to reach the medal round in the third recently in New York.

The Trinidad and Tobago player won four matches in three straight games before being edged 11-7, 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-9 in the C division (under-2000) quarter-finals of the April leg of Westchester Little Open by Tamas Szeles.