HOMEWARD BOUND

West Indies players who were competing in the recently-suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) in India were expected to start leaving the country late yesterday, on chartered flights back to the Caribbean.
The Express was reliably informed that West Indies players as well as commentators were expected to board chartered flights out of India and will be heading to Barbados. From Barbados, the various players will make arrangements to return to their respect home countries.
The West Indies players in IPL 2021 included Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians), Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings), Sunil Narine and Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders), Shimron Hetmyer (Delhi Capitals), Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle and Fabian Allen (Punjab Kings), and Jason Holder (Sunrisers Hyderabad).
Former West Indies fast-bowler Ian Bishop was also in India as part of the IPL commentary team. The IPL was suspended on Tuesday following positive Covid-19 cases within the IPL bubble, inclusive of players and non-playing staff members.
Outside of the bubble, India has been experiencing a rapid rise in Covid-19 infections and deaths, with the country recording over 400,000 new cases and over 4,000 deaths, just yesterday. There have been over 21 million positive cases in India since the start of the pandemic in March last year and over 230,000 deaths.
With the staggering rise in cases in the last few weeks and with infections now inside the bubble, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), last Tuesday, opted to suspend the IPL.
“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind,” the BCCI said in a statement.
“The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021,” it added.
Meanwhile, IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel told The Indian Express that franchises would make arrangements for the return of their foreign players, with the BCCI providing the necessary support.
Many countries have banned incoming flights from India, making repatriation flights for foreign players a bit trickier.
While there is no stated ban on arrivals from India, T&T’s borders remained closed with the government continuing the process of granting exemptions for nationals to re-enter the country. Returning nationals are required to undergo 14 days of state quarantine upon arrival in T&T.
The IPL staged 29 games behind closed doors until Monday when Covid-19 positive cases began popping up among players and non-playing staff within the bio-secured bubble. There have been no reports of any of the West Indies players in the IPL testing positive for Covid-19.