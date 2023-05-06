When players make their way off the field and into the Brian Lara Pavilion at the Queen’s Park Oval, they will be seated in what will now be known as the “Deryck Murray Players” Gallery.
The dedication of the gallery was done on Thursday at the Oval in St Clair, with Murray on hand to witness the unveiling.
Queen’s Park Cricket Club president Nigel Camacho paid tribute to Murray, describing the former West Indies wicketkeeper’s contribution both on and off the field as “monumental and meaningful.”
“It gives me great pleasure in honour one of our very special members of the club,” said Camacho during the dedication ceremony which was attended by Murray’s family, friends, former team-mates and administrators of the game.
“Deryck shot to fame in the mid-1970s helping West Indies win the inaugural World Cup in 1975,” Camacho recalled.
“His match-winning partnership with Andy Roberts took West Indies to the semis. They later won in the final over against Australia with Deryck running out Jeff Thompson fittingly to win the game,” he continued.
“What was most evident with Deryck was his leadership skills. He represented us at the UN in New York, captained Trinidad and Tobago, he served as president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) and the Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) and was vice-captain to Clive Lloyd. He was respected by his team-mates and represented them in most matters that needed deliberation,” said Camacho.
“Having his name adorn the balcony where the players sit during play symbolises how he continues to and will continue to watch over them as he has always done. Thank you Deryck for all you have given to this wonderful game we all love.”
Meanwhile, Murray said: “It is a tremendous honour” being recognised by his home club.
“You would never imagine at the start of a career that anything like this would happen and you are just happy that you have the honour and privilege of representing Trinidad and Tobago and the West Indies and enjoying the kind of success and playing in the kinds of teams I played in. This is really the icing on the cake,” said Murray, who is also the High Commissioner for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Jamaica.
“I am certainly glad I could still enjoy it and I know the Queen’s Park Oval has a tremendous history of Test cricket and I hope it will continue for a long time to come,” Murray continued.
“It will be nice for the younger players to come in and particularly to recognise the contributions I have made, not just in terms of the actual playing of the game but in terms of the welfare of the players and looking after their interests. So, I am very proud to have contributed on and off the field,” he added.
QPCC has a history of recognising the accomplishments of former players, with Murray joining the likes of Brian Lara, Joey Carew, Willie Rodriguez, Gerry Gomez, Learie Constantine, Jeffrey Stollmeyer and Noel Guillen who have all been honoured by the club.
Among those coming out to share in the moment on Thursday were former QPCC presidents Kenneth Gordon and Rodriguez, Sports Company chairman Douglas Camacho, former T&T Football Association president William Wallace, former TTCB general secretary Forbes Persaud and former T&T and West Indies player Raphick Jumadeen.
Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Neela Ram-Atwaroo was also present.