HONOURING LENDORE

Dwight St Hillaire’s World Athletics Championship men’s 400 metres campaign ended early, the Trinidad and Tobago quartermiler bowing out of the event in the first round here in Eugene, Oregon, USA, yesterday.

Running in heat four, St Hillaire was solid in the first 200 metres, but faded badly in the second half of the race and had to settle for sixth spot in 46.60 seconds. American Champion Allison won in 45.56. The two other automatic semi-final berths on offer in heat four went to Belgian Dylan Borlee (45.70) and Botswana’s Isaac Makwala (45.93).