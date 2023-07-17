Honours were shared when the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation hosted its Youth Development Championships at Irwin Park, Siparia, on the weekend.
Among the standouts was Taariq Guevara who dominated the Male Under-9 category and capped off his weekend by being part of the Male team sprint-winning (500 metres) trio that also included team-mate Adiosie Lewis and Elijah Green Jr of JLD Cycling Academy on Sunday.
In addition to that victory, Guevara also won the Under-9 two-lap scratch race and keirin events on Sunday, and the 200m time trial and match sprint final, Saturday.
Also dominant was Greene Jr, who won all his events Saturday - the 333.33m time trial, the individual pursuit and match sprint and the two-lap scratch race on Sunday.
Also becoming a national champion was Reon Sheppard of Rigtech Sonics. He took victory in the Male Under-11 two-lap scratch race and keirin final on Sunday and the 333.33m time trial, individual pursuit and match sprint final on Saturday.
Female rider Scarlett Thorne of Arima Wheelers rode unbeaten in the individual Under-11 events on both days, taking the titles in the two-lap scratch race, keirin, 333.33m time trial and individual pursuit. Thorne also combined with the Sonics trio of Lisa-Joe Boodhoo, Cataleyah Benjamin and Melina Lopez for the female team pursuit gold and took bronze in the team sprint with Demaya Prince. And among the Under-13 females, Melina Lopez was dominant, sweeping all the individual races over the two days.
Selected results:
Sunday
U-11 Female
Scratch race - 1. Scarlett Throne (Arima Wheelers), 2. Demaya Prince (Vapor Wake Multi-Sport), 3. Annelise Watson (Madonna Wheelers).
Keirin - 1. Scarlett Throne (Arima Wheelers), 2. Annelise Watson (Madonna Wheelers), 3. Demaya Prince (Vapor Wake Multi-Sport).U-13 Female
Scratch race - 1. Melina Lopez (Rigtech Sonics), 2. Adrielle Joseph (Rigtech Sonics), 3. Cataleya Benjamin Rigtech Sonics).
Keirin - 1. Melina Lopez (Rigtech Sonics), 2. Cataleyah Benjamin Rigtech Sonics), 3. Adrielle Joseph (Rigtech Sonics).
Female team sprint - 1. Adrielle Joseph, Cataleyah Benjamin (Rigtech Sonics), 2. Rae Ann Thompson, Melina Lopez (Rigtech Sonics), 3. Scarlett Thorne (Arima Wheelers), Demaya Prince (Vapor Wake Multi-Sport).
Female team pursuit - 1. Lisa-Joe Boodhoo, Cataleyah Benjamin, Melina Lopez (Rigtech Sonics), 2. Scarlett Throne (Arima Wheelers), Rae Ann Thompson (Rigtech Sonics), Adrielle Joseph (Rigtech Sonics), 3. Salome Bayley, Xhariya Alexander, Annelise Watson (Madonna Wheelers).
U-11 Male
Scratch race - 1. Reon Sheppard (Rigtech Sonics), 2. Joshua Morris (Vapor Wake Multi-Sport), 3. Elijah Christopher (Vapor Wake Multi-Sport).
Keirin - 1. Reon Sheppard (Rigtech Sonics), 2. Joshua Morris (Vapor Wake Multi-Sport), 3. Elijah Christopher (Vapor Wake Multi-Sport).
U-13 Male
Sratch race - 1. Elijah Greene Jr ((JLD Cycling Academy), 2. Adiosie Lewis (Vapor Wake Multi-Sport), 3. Jeduthun Henry (Rigtech Sonics).
Keirin - 1. Jeduthun Henry (Rigtech Sonics), 2. Tyler La Foucade (Hummingbirds International), 3. Adiosie Lewis (Vapor Wake Multi-Sport).
Male team sprint - 1. Taariq Guevara (Vapor Wake Multi-Sport), 2. Adiosie Lewis (Vapor Wake Multi-Sport), 3. Elijah Greene (JLD Cycling Academy).
Male team pursuit - 1. Gabriel Joseph, Tyrese Toppin, Jeduthun Henry, Sheppard (Rigtech Sonics), 2. Taariq Guevara, Adiosie Lewis, Elijah Christopher (Vapor Wake Multi-Sport), Elisha Greene Jr (JLD Cycling Academy), 3. Zephaniah Alexander-Smith, Tyler Titte, Seth Alexander-Smith, Jahleel Jacob (Rigtech Sonics).