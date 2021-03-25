HONOURS SHARED

Nkrumah Bonner’s maiden Test century couldn’t have come at a better time for the West Indies as he anchored the team’s batting to deny Sri Lanka’s push for victory on the final day of the first Test, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, yesterday.

Bonner, playing in his third Test, batted out the entire final day, finishing unbeaten on 113 (274 balls, with 13 fours and one six) to secure a draw for the hosts who were set an improbably 375 victory target and needing 341 on the final day.