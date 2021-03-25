HONOURS SHARED

Nkrumah Bonner’s maiden Test century couldn’t have come at a better time for the West Indies as he anchored the team’s batting to deny Sri Lanka’s push for victory on the final day of the first Test, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, yesterday.
Bonner, playing in his third Test, batted out the entire final day, finishing unbeaten on 113 (274 balls, with 13 fours and one six) to secure a draw for the hosts who were set an improbably 375 victory target and needing 341 on the final day.
The West Indies were more interested in batting out the day that achieving what would have been their third-highest run-chase in Tests as Bonner and fellow overnight batsman, skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, both were very watchful in the first session.
However, just 25 minutes before lunch, the Windies suffered a slight setback when losing their skipper. But Bonner dug-in and soldiered on with Kyle Mayers, as the pair blunted the Sri Lankan bowling attack in the middle session to put the Caribbean men in a sound position to save the game.
The pair, who came together when Brathwaite was bowled by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya for 23, added 105 runs for the third wicket and dominated the post-lunch session to take the hosts to Tea at 181 for two to all but ensure a draw.
Bonner, who started the day on 15 and brought up his 50 just before lunch, resumed his cautious approach in the afternoon session and despite having to successfully review a caught behind decision from Joel Wilson when he was on 52, he barely presented the opposition a sniff of a chance.
After the review, which came off Embuldeniya’s bowling, Bonner pulled a four off Suranga Lakmal and also edged a drive through the vacant third slip position off the same bowler for another boundary as he inched closer to triple figures. He then pulled Embuldeniya for a four and utilised the slog sweep for the only six of the West Indies’ second innings.
Meanwhile, Mayers also survived a close lbw shout which Sri Lanka reviewed but was struck down. The left-hander didn’t give many chances after that and he reached his 50, two balls before tea, when he drilled off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva to long off for a single.
He played the cover drive with confidence throughout his innings, but it was that shot that would cost him after tea as he drove Embuldeniya to Lahiru Thirimanne at first slip for a well-played 52 (113 balls).
Sri Lanka took the second new ball shortly after it was due and threatened to add some late drama to proceedings with Vishwa Fernando bowling Jermaine Blackwood for four with Bonner at the other end on 99.
However, the 32-year-old Bonner, joined by former Test skipper Jason Holder, kept his composure to bring up his maiden Test century with a four through extra cover, off Vishwa Fernando, to ease West Indies nerves. He and Holder (18 not out) took the hosts to close without further hiccups. The second Test bowls off on Monday.