Hood back as women’s coach

Richard Hood

TOP CANDIDATE: Richard Hood

RICHARD HOOD is back as Trinidad and Tobago women’s national coach.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) yesterday, confirmed the appointment of Richard Hood as head coach of the women’s senior national team.

The selection panel was comprised of Anton Corneal, TTFA technical director; Jinelle James, TTFA director of women’s football; Steve David, former national player and director of Pt Fortin Civic; Ken Butcher, Sport Director at UTT and Ian Pritchard, senior manager, sport and recreation at UTT. Hood was said to have emerged ahead of a list of 30 applicants short-listed by the selection panel, from an original list of 151.

According to the TTFA, “from the list of 30 applicants, a shortlist of 14 candidates was drawn up. Following meetings held by members of the panel, they selected the final three candidates for interviews for the head coach position where Richard Hood (TT) was the recommended candidate after the process.” Hood begins his duties with immediate effect and will hold discussions this week with the selection panel regarding recommendations for his backroom staff which will include critical expertise in the area of performance and video analysis.

In an immediate response to his appointment, Hood told TTFA Media: “We have a very challenging passage into the 2024 Gold Cup but it’s not one that’s insurmountable. I am keen to start the process as quickly as possible because we have a very short preparation time before the first assignment in September.

“My immediate task is to establish the availability of players and I’ve already made several contacts in that regard. So I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead and will approach same with tremendous enthusiasm and optimism and god’s willing, we will succeed in our task”

Hood’s first assignment in competition will be qualifiers for the CONCACAF 2023 W Gold Cup. T&T will play away to Mexico in their opening match on September 26.

T&T are in Group A of League A alongside Mexico and Puerto Rico. After opening on the road, T&T then host the Mexicans on October 27 before facing Puerto Rico (away) on December 1 and at home on December 5.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hockey men take silver at CAC

Hockey men take silver at CAC

THE TTO men’s hockey men have added silver to Trinidad and Tobago‘s tally at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Team TTO now lie tenth in the standings, with 13 medals - four gold, five silver and four bronze.

Tobagonians in Sagicor spotlight

TOBAGONIANS Josiah Hills and Makeda Bain are favoured to capture the titles in the 14 and under division of the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

Action in the age group began yesterday and after concluding tomorrow, the other categories—10, 12, 16 and 18 and under—will take place from tomorrow until Thursday.

Under-19 girls get 1st win

After a first-round washout on Tuesday, the Trinidad and Tobago women’s Under-19 team got their Cricket West Indies Rising Stars campaign off to a winning start yesterday with an easy eight-wicket win over Jamaica at Gilbert Park in California, yesterday.

T&T boys lose again

The Trinidad and Tobago Men’s Under-19 cricketers fell to their second loss of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 50-over Championship in St Vincent yesterday.

T&T, who lost their opening game against Barbados on Tuesday, were beaten by six wicket by Jamaica yesterday.

West Indies women wrap up T20 series

West Indies women wrap up T20 series

The West Indies women clinched the three-match T20 series against Ireland with an eight-wicket victory in the second game of the series at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, yesterday.

Hood back as women’s coach

Hood back as women’s coach

RICHARD HOOD is back as Trinidad and Tobago women’s national coach.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) yesterday, confirmed the appointment of Richard Hood as head coach of the women’s senior national team.