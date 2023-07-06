Hood back as women’s coach

RICHARD HOOD is back as Trinidad and Tobago women’s national coach.
The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) yesterday, confirmed the appointment of Richard Hood as head coach of the women’s senior national team.
The selection panel was comprised of Anton Corneal, TTFA technical director; Jinelle James, TTFA director of women’s football; Steve David, former national player and director of Pt Fortin Civic; Ken Butcher, Sport Director at UTT and Ian Pritchard, senior manager, sport and recreation at UTT. Hood was said to have emerged ahead of a list of 30 applicants short-listed by the selection panel, from an original list of 151.
According to the TTFA, “from the list of 30 applicants, a shortlist of 14 candidates was drawn up. Following meetings held by members of the panel, they selected the final three candidates for interviews for the head coach position where Richard Hood (TT) was the recommended candidate after the process.” Hood begins his duties with immediate effect and will hold discussions this week with the selection panel regarding recommendations for his backroom staff which will include critical expertise in the area of performance and video analysis.
In an immediate response to his appointment, Hood told TTFA Media: “We have a very challenging passage into the 2024 Gold Cup but it’s not one that’s insurmountable. I am keen to start the process as quickly as possible because we have a very short preparation time before the first assignment in September.
“My immediate task is to establish the availability of players and I’ve already made several contacts in that regard. So I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead and will approach same with tremendous enthusiasm and optimism and god’s willing, we will succeed in our task”
Hood’s first assignment in competition will be qualifiers for the CONCACAF 2023 W Gold Cup. T&T will play away to Mexico in their opening match on September 26.
T&T are in Group A of League A alongside Mexico and Puerto Rico. After opening on the road, T&T then host the Mexicans on October 27 before facing Puerto Rico (away) on December 1 and at home on December 5.