Hooper: WI ready

“We’re ready.”
That was the assertion made by recently-appointed West Indies white-ball assistant coach Carl Hooper ahead of his team’s opening match of the 50-over World Cup Qualifiers against the USA, bowling off at 3 a.m. (T&T time) tomorrow, at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.
Hooper, who is part of a new West Indies coaching group led by head coach Darren Sammy, said that he is excited to be back in West Indies cricket after having coached in Australia for close to two decades.
Speaking to the Caribbean media yesterday, Hooper said there was an air of excitement in the camp ahead of the qualifiers.
Asked about the readiness of the team to challenge for one of only two spots available for passage to the 50-over World Cup, Hooper said: “You get a feel and a vibe in the team and there is (positive) energy in the team.”
“Darren Sammy is an inspirational leader and now he has been tasked with trying to get West Indies through the qualification which will be massive for us. The energy so far in Dubai and with the other boys joining us in Zimbabwe has been great and we are looking forward to the game on Sunday and I’m sure we will do well,” he added.
Asked about his role in the team, the former West Indies captain said he is there to prepare the batters and is encouraged with how things have gone so far.
“My primary role is to make sure that I prep the batters for the games,” he said. “What we’ve tried to do is make sure the guys who are going to be an integral part of our campaign get a chance to spend some time in the middle.
“We’ve had a few players coming from the IPL but they haven’t played a lot, apart from maybe Nicholas Pooran, so the important thing was to get them some time in the middle,” noted Hooper.
“The games were are going to play here start pretty early in the morning and we’ve noticed that the ball certainly did swing around and we’ve addressed that. We’ve had conversations so there is not much you can do technically, but you can certainly raise an awareness of conditions and how we might approach them to get the best out of the batting group,” he explained.
He said while they didn’t want to read too much into the United Arab Emirates series preceding the qualifiers, which the West Indies swept 3-0, he hinted that progress is being made. “It was good to see young players like (Alick) Athanaze getting a chance to make his debut.
“Since we’ve been here (in Zimbabwe) we’ve had two run outs. We have people like (Rovman) Powell hit 105 from 50-odd balls and Pooran looked good as well, so we finished the prep on a high which is good,” said Hooper.
“Now the business end of the tournament starts and I’m confident the boys are ready. The energy in the team is good and we are up for the challenge and we want to make sure that we qualify and go to India later this year,” he concluded.
West Indies were drawn in Group A for the Qualifiers. They will face the USA, Nepal, the Netherlands, Zimbabwe in the group stage. The Group B teams are Ireland, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka and the UAE.
The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super 6’s stage from which the top two will advance to the final and secure places in the 50-over World Cup to be staged in India, in October and November.