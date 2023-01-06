Hope, Dowrich lead squads in Barbados Legends Series

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force leg-spinner Imran Khan said the senior players in the set-up will have to step up and lead from the front if they are to replicate their 2006 four-day success.

Seventeen years on since that triumph, Khan, who was part of the squad in 2006, believes the current crop of players have what it takes to get the job done. “I was involved in 2006 when we won the last title and it has been a while,” Khan told the media recently.