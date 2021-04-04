HOPE FADING

With the reinstitution of the ban on recreational team sports last Friday, any chance of domestic cricket resuming this year is quickly vanishing.
While many local cricket clubs resumed training activities in the last couple of months, when the ban was initially lifted, they will now have to stand down once again.
Last Thursday, Minister of Health, Terrance Deyalsingh, announced the ban will be reinstated until further advised after a spike in Covid-19 positive cases in the past two weeks.
However, he explained that the move will not affect national and international teams preparing for international competition.
Secretary of the TTCB National League Committee Ryerson Bhagoo said that with the roll-back, chances of any domestic cricket tournament being played is now “looking bleak”.
He said the National League clubs were hoping for some kind of domestic cricket to resume but with the roll-back, time is running out.
“Things are looking bleak for local cricket to resume given the roll back and the fact that the rainy season is almost here,” he explained.
“I am not saying cricket can’t play, but it will be difficult to plan anything without a timeline in terms of what the government is looking at in terms of the roll-back on recreational team sports,” Bhagoo continued.
He said that given that initial allowance for recreational team sports, clubs would have started training programmes with the Covid-19 protocols in mind and that they could be ready to play as early as April if approval was given.
“Anytime restrictions are relaxed, we are ready to start based on the club’s willingness to participate, even if it is for recreation only. We have the wherewithal to pull it off,” he added.
Bhagoo noted that based on what was done before in terms of the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, cricketers may now have to wait for recreational team sports to be allowed before competitive sports can resume and with the current ban in place “until further advised”, there is no way to tell if the ban will be lifted before the start of the rainy season.
The TTCB domestic competitions were put on hold in March last year when the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak evolved into a global pandemic.
Regional four-day cricket is also in doubt with Cricket West Indies yet to confirm if it will have the West Indies Championship, which was tentatively set to start this month.
CWI CEO Johnny Grave told the Express last week that they were still in discussions with territorial boards as well as WIPA and various health ministries in the region to investigate and understand what will be possible in terms of the four-day competition.