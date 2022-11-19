Thirty-three years and nine World Cups later, Everald “Gally” Cummings still feels the sting of November 19, 1989.
Yesterday marked another anniversary since his “Strike Squad” captured the hearts of the population but not a spot at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.
Coach Cummings’ team missed out on being the first team from Trinidad and Tobago to reach a World Cup finals when they lost 1-0 to the United States at a packed Hasely Crawford Stadium.
And as the ninth edition of the FIFA tournament begins today in Qatar, Cummings feels a big chance was missed three decades ago. Asked yesterday whether he felt the country’s football would have progressed further had T&T qualified in 1989, Cummings told the Sunday Express, “yes.”
“T&T football would have progressed because most of the national players would have received professional contracts with foreign clubs after participating in the World Cup in 1990.”
That team captained by Clayton Morris included the “Little Magician” Russell Latapy, and a young Dwight Yorke, who would eventually be the captain of the “Soca Warriors” who reached the 2006 Finals in Germany.
T&T have not come close to playing on football’s biggest stage since then. Last year, the national team failed to get past the first round of World Cup qualifying after drawing 0-0 with the Bahamas.
However, coach Gally did not feel all is lost when it comes to the future of the national team. He said T&T can get back to the levels of 1989 and 2006, “if the correct people are selected.”
He added: “Having the development of both Under-23 and Under-20 squads with the same structure coming into the senior level making selection more competitive, would have been great for the level of football.”
Cummings is no longer involved with coaching at the national level, but yesterday he recalled some of what it took to take a slumping national team and make them challengers for a World Cup place.
First he recalled some of the obstacles by recalling one incident.
“During the development of the Strike Squad, a businessman wanted to give $20,000 to the team effort if we can get Brian Williams to cut his ras. I told them exactly what they can do with their money.”
Cummings also recalled the challenge of having to manage the progress of both World Cup and Shell Caribbean Cup squads at the same time.
“It was a very difficult task for me during the development of the Strike Squad,” he said.
“Notwithstanding the individuality/ biomechanics of each player, the Strike Squad was an amateur team with a professional mentality.
“The players and technical staff created their own positivity and achievements.”
Asked though about whether the country had learned anything from the Strike Squad’s journey in 1989, Cummings hit the pause button.