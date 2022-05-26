HOPES FADING

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force’s title hopes were hanging by a thread yesterday after the Barbados Pride took a 161-run first innings lead before reducing the hosts to 51 for three at stumps with two days left in their fourth-round West Indies Four-Day Championship encounter at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
Continuing from an overnight score of 87 for two, defending champions Pride took the lead in the first session and extended it to triple figures in the second before Terrance Hinds’ maiden first-class five-wicket haul ended the innings at 294 early in the final session.
Batting a second time, T&T who were blown away for 133 in their first turn at the crease on Wednesday, were still trailing by 110 runs at the close, with Keagan Simmons (26) and Jason Mohammed (six) at the crease.
While Imran Khan’s men were under some pressure by the time play ended yesterday, they did have some sparks of brilliance with the ball earlier in the day, with off-spinner Bryan Charles taking a stunning return catch and right-arm medium pacer Hinds getting his five-for as T&T rallied to stay in contention.
Things went the visitors’ way in the first session, with Reifer edging pacer Uthman Muhammad past second slip for four. It was the first of a number of balls that would have dropped short, shot over or passed just wide of the slip cordon off the T&T fast bowlers.
But Carter looked a bit more assured when he drove leg-spinner Yannic Cariah through the covers as he and Reifer put the visitors in the lead in the first session.
Reifer, who started the day on 32, reached his half century in quick time but the scoring rate slowed after Carter was finally caught by Simmons at gully after getting an edge off a rising delivery from Uthman Muhammad to end a game-changing 101-run third wicket stand.
The visitors went to lunch at 166 for three but nine balls after the break, T&T struck again with Hinds bowling Roston Chase for 28 to pick up his hist first wicket of the day and third of the innings.
However, Reifer’s escapes continued into the second session, with the batter edging Shannon Gabriel for four past second slip to take his team past the 200-run mark.
Eventually though, Charles took a blinder of a return catch, diving away to the right on his follow-through to send back the left-hander for 79 as the visitors slipped to 204 for five.
A couple overs later, Shane Dowrich was back in the dugout for eight and the hosts were finally seeing a way back into the contest. However, a 59-run seventh-wicket stand between Justin Greaves and Akeem Jordan all but extinguished that hope before Hinds and his skipper Imran Khan intervened.
With the lead at 147, Khan bowled Greaves five minutes before tea, with Hinds mopping up the tail as Jordan edged behind for 31 and Jomel Warrican drove high in the air to Muhammad at cover to give T&T some momentum heading into their second innings.
But after a positive start, the hosts lost opener Jeremy Solozano, night-watchman Bryan Charles and Darren Bravo in the final hour to end the day on a low.
Solozano made just 14 before he tried to flick Miguel Cummins and got a top-edge. Charles came out next with 18 scheduled overs still to go and survived a few close calls before finally edging to the keeper, while Bravo’s poor run of form continued when he was bowled playing forward to a Chase off-break.
Simmons provided the only spark with the bat, driving confidently through the covers twice, while Mohammed also got a boundary before bad light ended play.
The match continues today with the hosts needing a big second innings score to stay in the hunt.