Hopes of racing back by month’s end

HORSE racing could return to Santa Rosa Park, Arima, by month’s end.

After last week Saturday’s card was cancelled because of a boycott by the riders, Arima Race Club chief executive officer Kenwyn Ogeer stated that “racing has been shut down until further notice.”

However Ogeer told the Express yesterday that John O’Brien and members of the Jockeys Association came to a compromise during a meeting on Wednesday and racing could “get back on track” on Saturday March 27.

O’Brien, the country’s leading trainer, is a member of the management committee of the club and the others members, including president Robert Bernard, will also have agree to the terms of the agreement before a final decision is made.

This ARC management committee meeting is expected to take place in the next few days.

Three days after booking mounts for the fifth round of the ARC’s 2021 Season last Tuesday, the Jockeys Association sent a letter to club officials stating that they were not riding the following day because of “lack of payments or the extremely delayed time frame for payments.”

The Jockeys Association refused meetings with ARC officials and a race card was called off for the first time for such a reason in Arima. Their president Sheldon Rodrigo stated that the Club has been owing riders since the 2019 season and “we are fed up of broken promises.”

The veteran jockey pointed out that the club had recently agreed to pay win purses after equine samples were cleared, but they found out that they were not going to receive the compensation for the New Year’s Day card last week and “that was the last straw.”

Ogeer had stated Saturday that the ARC has compensated the riders in the place (second, third and fourth) department for every race day since the sport resumed at the end of June following a three-month shutdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But he admitted that the ARC “is a few race days behind” in the payment of winning purses.

The industry, which employs around 1,000 people, has been struggling financially for the last few years, and things have got worse because of the pandemic.

The club has only staged racing twice a month since it returned on June 27 and patrons were only allowed back on race day when action last took place on February 20.

In fact, stakeholders have made contributions for all five days this season to prevent what seemed to be an inevitable shutdown of the sport at the end of last year.

Next week Saturday was the next scheduled day of action, but the sixth round is now expected to take place the following Saturday, depending on the outcome of the ARC management committee meeting.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WI try to repeat

WI try to repeat

Repeat what worked well, tighten up on a couple of loose areas and brace for a tougher fight. That is what the West Indies will be focusing on doing as they look to clinch the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with another win in the second game bowling off at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at 9.30 a.m. today.

Soca Warriors leave in a week

Soca Warriors leave in a week

Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors footballers are due to leave in a week’s time for their first Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier in the Dominican Republic.

T&T will play Guyana from 7 p.m. on March 25 at the Estadio Panamericano in Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic before flying to Puerto Rico for a similar qualifier three days later from 7 p.m. at the Estadio Centroamericano in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

Hopes of racing back by month’s end

HORSE racing could return to Santa Rosa Park, Arima, by month’s end.

After last week Saturday’s card was cancelled because of a boycott by the riders, Arima Race Club chief executive officer Kenwyn Ogeer stated that “racing has been shut down until further notice.”

Jarlarnie Seales is trial match-winner

After spin dominated the first two days of the third Red Force three-day trial match, fast bowler Jarlarnie Seales got fired up on the final day to finish with four wickets for 54 runs to help the Keagan Simmons XI to a ten-run victory over the Steven Katwaroo XI at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

Carifta pushed back to August

Carifta pushed back to August

The 2021 Carifta Games will now be staged in August.

The regional junior track and field championships were originally scheduled for Easter weekend, in Bermuda, but were postponed because of the challenges of Covid-19. The meet was rescheduled to the first weekend in July, but has now been pushed back to August 13-15 because of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams.

Juniors head to Tobago tourney

THE Ready twins and Hills siblings will be attempting to capture titles in the Crusoe Isle Junior Tennis Championships at Shaw Park, Tobago.

The inaugural tournament will take place over the next three days and there will only be singles action in the Under-12 and 16 categories.