Hopes of racing back by month’s end

HORSE racing could return to Santa Rosa Park, Arima, by month’s end.
After last week Saturday’s card was cancelled because of a boycott by the riders, Arima Race Club chief executive officer Kenwyn Ogeer stated that “racing has been shut down until further notice.”
However Ogeer told the Express yesterday that John O’Brien and members of the Jockeys Association came to a compromise during a meeting on Wednesday and racing could “get back on track” on Saturday March 27.
O’Brien, the country’s leading trainer, is a member of the management committee of the club and the others members, including president Robert Bernard, will also have agree to the terms of the agreement before a final decision is made.
This ARC management committee meeting is expected to take place in the next few days.
Three days after booking mounts for the fifth round of the ARC’s 2021 Season last Tuesday, the Jockeys Association sent a letter to club officials stating that they were not riding the following day because of “lack of payments or the extremely delayed time frame for payments.”
The Jockeys Association refused meetings with ARC officials and a race card was called off for the first time for such a reason in Arima. Their president Sheldon Rodrigo stated that the Club has been owing riders since the 2019 season and “we are fed up of broken promises.”
The veteran jockey pointed out that the club had recently agreed to pay win purses after equine samples were cleared, but they found out that they were not going to receive the compensation for the New Year’s Day card last week and “that was the last straw.”
Ogeer had stated Saturday that the ARC has compensated the riders in the place (second, third and fourth) department for every race day since the sport resumed at the end of June following a three-month shutdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
But he admitted that the ARC “is a few race days behind” in the payment of winning purses.
The industry, which employs around 1,000 people, has been struggling financially for the last few years, and things have got worse because of the pandemic.
The club has only staged racing twice a month since it returned on June 27 and patrons were only allowed back on race day when action last took place on February 20.
In fact, stakeholders have made contributions for all five days this season to prevent what seemed to be an inevitable shutdown of the sport at the end of last year.
Next week Saturday was the next scheduled day of action, but the sixth round is now expected to take place the following Saturday, depending on the outcome of the ARC management committee meeting.