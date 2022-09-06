HOPING FOR MORE

Two tournaments and 12 days of women’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket have come and gone. But organisers hope there will be more play with more teams next year.
In it’s tenth anniversary year, the CPL for the first time featured women’s competitions — the SKYEXCH 6IXTY, a ten-over-per-side affair and the Massy Women’s CPL T20 tournament.
The 6IXTY was played first and was won by the Barbados Royals on August 28, while the WCPL title was taken by the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) on Sunday. The Royals and Knight Riders contested both finals and were two of only three teams that took part in the two competitions, along with the Guyana Amazon Warriors franchise.
Asked about the small number of teams and whether there were plans for expansion in 2023, CPL Tournament Operations Director Michael Hall was hopeful.
“This year’s tournament was a joint venture between CWI (Cricket West Indies) and the CPL, and all of the existing franchises were invited to field teams,” Hall told the Express yesterday. “We anticipate fuller participation next (year) and we will of course make these announcements as and when.”
The St Lucia, Jamaica and St Kitts and Nevis franchises were not represented in this inaugural season in which nine overseas players from South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan and the United States boosted the squads of the three competing teams.
Cricket West Indies CEO Jonny Grave added: “The Massy Women’s CPL and 6IXTY tournaments in St Kitts have been fantastic, providing more playing opportunities for our female cricketers and great entertainment to our fans. We are already discussing how we can expand on the inaugural events to make them better for next year and beyond.”
Both women’s tournaments were staged in St Kitts. And asked whether the CPL had got the hoped-for spectator support for the matches, Hall said: “Our expectations for fan turnout were tempered by the tightness of the schedule, and the need to feature the women’s games as part of triple-headers...which is a direct consequence of the tight window in which the CPL must operate.
“What I would say is that fans who did turn out saw some exciting matches with close finishes.” And despite what he described as “some small issues,” Hall declared the tournament a success.
“I must say thanks to CWI, and in particular Sheena Gooding for helping tremendously behind the scenes. We were able to get some really good overseas players to take part, and their feedback, as well as that of all of the West Indian players was that it was a great experience. Of course, we would have liked if the weather hadn’t played as much of a part as it did, but that is not our call.”
Asked also what aspect of the series was most pleasing, Hall responded:”Maybe the genuine joy expressed by the Royals and TKR at the presentation ceremonies for the 6IXTY and the WCPL...which showed how much their victories meant to them.”
Today, the men’s CPL resumes after a two-day break, with the tournament now in St Lucia.
TKR, having had their last match against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots rained out, will take on the Royals from 10 a.m. at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, while from 7 p.m., the table-topping Jamaica Tallawahs tackle the St Lucia Kings.
Today’s matches:
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals, 10 a.m.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs
St Lucia Kings, 7 p.m.