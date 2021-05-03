Horsford captures silver, double bronze for Zinara Lesley

Tyriq Horsford captured silver in the men’s javelin at the Maroon and White Invite in Mississippi, USA, on Saturday. The Mississippi State University student threw 72.20 metres. Four of Horsford’s throws went past the 70-metre mark—71.61, 70.40, 72.20 and 72.15.
At the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region VI Championships, in Kansas, Zinara Lesley earned double bronze. The Cowley College runner finished third in the women’s 800 metres in two minutes, 18.86 seconds. She did the same in the 1500 in 4:47.96.
Judah Taylor finished seventh in his section and eighth overall in the men’s 400m in 48.39 seconds. His Butler Community College teammate, Jerod Elcock was 11th fastest in the men’s 200m with a 21.39 run and 13th fastest in the 100 in 10.59.
In Indiana, Ianna Roach finished sixth in the Billy Hayes Invite women’s shot put event. The University of Iowa student threw the iron ball 14.50m.
At the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) vs University of Southern California (USC) Dual Meet, Rae-Anne Serville secured seventh spot in the women’s 400m. The USC freshman completed her lap of the track in 53.08 seconds. The clocking was the third fastest of Serville’s career, behind her 52.89 Trinidad and Tobago junior record and a 53.02 run she produced on April 17.
In Florida, Khalifa St Fort finished second in her section and eighth overall in the Pure Athletics Sprint Elite Meet women’s 100m finals in 11.47 seconds. Kai Selvon was 12th fastest in 11.74. In the qualifying round, St Fort clocked a wind-assisted 11.44, while Selvon got to the line in a windy 11.69.
Andre Marcano’s 10.52 seconds run earned him 18th spot overall in the men’s 100m finals. In the preliminaries, Marcano clocked a wind-aided 10.43, while Keston Bledman got home in a windy 10.39. Bledman, though, was a non-starter in the finals.
Last week Monday, in Kentucky, Iantha Wright captured the Mid-South Conference Championship women’s sprint double. The Life University student stopped the clock at 11.73 seconds to claim the 100m title. In the 200, she won in 24.34.