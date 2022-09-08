Hosein doubtful for TKR’s clash against Tallawahs

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS’ spinner Akeal Hosein is uncertain to start for tomorrow’s game against the Jamaican Tallawahs in game 12 of the Hero 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in St Lucia.
Hosein suffered a minor groin strain during TKR’s first game when they won by three wickets over St Lucia Kings back on September 1, in St Kitts.
TKR shared points in a no-result game with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots on September 3, before they were humiliated by Barbados Royals in St Lucia, on Wednesday, losing by 80 runs via the DLS method.
TKR head coach Abhishek Nayar said he was glad to get that sub-par performance out of the way.
“I look at it as one bad day that came at the right time...We always have a game like that early in the tournament and when you have a bunch of professionals who are legends in their own rights, sometimes a wake-up call early in the tournament is better than one later on,” Nayar surmised. “We always believe in a tournament that is so long — a month long — that you need to peak at the right time and I feel the way things are going we will do that.”
Nayar said Hosein is recovering well and should hopefully be back soon. “We are just trying to get him (Hosein) some time in the nets before he is actually (declared) match fit...he is looking good and hopefully should be back on the field soon. Hopefully (the rain conditions let up) and we could get a session in and make an assessment there.”
Nayar said Hosein’s growth over the last three seasons has been terrific. “I feel he has grown in leaps and bounds not only as a bowler but also as a batsman. He has become a very capable all-rounder. Also, the way he has carried himself his will to become a better cricketer, I think Akeal’s determination and his willingness to grow...I have no doubt he will continue to represent and serve WI cricket for a long time in all formats,” Nayar added.
Meanwhile, Nayar confirmed the enigmatic Ali Khan will miss this season. Asked if his charges were focused on completing the double (women’s and men’s title), Nayar said: “We have a very process-driven franchise. I think, yes, the eventual goal is always to win the championships. We have been a team that has always played for gold. The mindset is to win but it is a process, a journey and a long process,
“So we try to just focus game by game, go day by day, and make sure and try to see what we need to do to get the guys in a great space and then eventually win the title, but it’s yes, something that everyone knows we haven’t spoken about it, but everyone is determined to do for sure,” Nayar explained.
Nayar added that the guys were in good spirits and everyone would continue to play their individual roles in the team and depending on the situation of the game.