Hosein frustrated by missing gear

It has been a frustrating Christmas season for West Indies and Trinidad and Tobago left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who has had to purchase new cricket equipment after his cricket bag did not arrive in Australia when he did.
Hosein, who travelled to Australia on December 10 to take up a contract with the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League T20 competition, is still waiting for the situation to be resolved but said his pleas have been falling on deaf ears.
Hosein explained that he travelled from Trinidad to Miami and then from Miami to Los Angeles with American Airlines and then travelled from LA to Melbourne via United Airlines.
However, when the West Indies white-ball player arrived in Australia, he only got his suitcase, but not his cricket gear.
“I have my suitcase here but my cricket bag is most important because obviously I am in a tournament and would definitely need my own personal gear to go out and perform to the best of my ability,” Hosein said.
“Playing in a tournament with new equipment will always be a challenge compared to having your own personal equipment,” he added.
While he has lodged a complaint “it has been falling on deaf ears.”
“My problem is that the bag has been located 24 hours after my complaint. American Airlines know the bag is in Miami in their baggage area but up to now, the situation has not been rectified,” Hosein said.
Hosein’s debut in the Big Bash was on December 15, five days after he landed in Melbourne. He has since had to purchase new gear.
It has been 20 days since Hosein touched down in Australia and despite his baggage problems, he has managed to do well in his debut season “Down Under”.
He has played five matches so far in the Big Bash and is among the top five wicket-takers in the tournament with ten scalps.
Hosein is set to be in action today for the Renegades against Sydney Sixers.