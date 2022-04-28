Hosein gets century in practice match

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players continued their preparations for the final phase of the West Indies Championship with Akeal Hosein reminding all of his value with the bat as he struck an unbeaten 108 on the second day of a three-day practice match at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex yesterday.
Hosein, who has a first-class century to his name, batted with the lower-order as Joshua Da Silva’s team posted 305 for nine declared against the Imran Khan XI.
Another good showing with the bat came from left-handed opener Jeremy Solozano, who struck 82.
The other opener, Keagan Simmons scored 28 while Jason Mohammed hit 29.
In the lower order, Jarlarnie Seales made 22 while skipper Da Silva made one and Isaiah Rajah made zero.
Among the wicket-takers for Khan’s team was Mikkel Govia, who grabbed three for 51. Meanwhile pacer Uthman Muhammad took two for 40 and Khan grabbed two for 53.
Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah finished with a wicket each.
In reply, Khan’s team reached 95 for five at stumps, with Daniel Williams top-scoring with 42 and Jyd Goolie hitting 25 not out.
Fast bowlers Shaaron Lewis (two for 27) and Seales (two for 17) were the main wicket-takers for Da Silva’s team with two wickets each, while Jason Mohammed grabbed one wicket for one run from one over.
The three-day match concludes today.