Hosein gets century in practice match

Akeal Hosein

UNBEATEN 108: Akeal Hosein

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players continued their preparations for the final phase of the West Indies Championship with Akeal Hosein reminding all of his value with the bat as he struck an unbeaten 108 on the second day of a three-day practice match at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex yesterday.

Hosein, who has a first-class century to his name, batted with the lower-order as Joshua Da Silva’s team posted 305 for nine declared against the Imran Khan XI.

Another good showing with the bat came from left-handed opener Jeremy Solozano, who struck 82.

The other opener, Keagan Simmons scored 28 while Jason Mohammed hit 29.

In the lower order, Jarlarnie Seales made 22 while skipper Da Silva made one and Isaiah Rajah made zero.

Among the wicket-takers for Khan’s team was Mikkel Govia, who grabbed three for 51. Meanwhile pacer Uthman Muhammad took two for 40 and Khan grabbed two for 53.

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah finished with a wicket each.

In reply, Khan’s team reached 95 for five at stumps, with Daniel Williams top-scoring with 42 and Jyd Goolie hitting 25 not out.

Fast bowlers Shaaron Lewis (two for 27) and Seales (two for 17) were the main wicket-takers for Da Silva’s team with two wickets each, while Jason Mohammed grabbed one wicket for one run from one over.

The three-day match concludes today.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

THINGS LOOKING UP

THINGS LOOKING UP

Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief executive officer Johnny Grave is expecting a financial recovery for the regional board over the next three years despite the organisation recording a loss of approximately US$10.3 million and an accumulated deficit of approximately US$23.6 million for the financial year ending September 30, 2021.

Powell cameo takes Capitals past KKR

Powell cameo takes Capitals past KKR

Rovman Powell unfurled a 16-ball cameo as Delhi Capitals chased down a modest total to beat Andre Russell’s Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets yesterday, and remain within touching distance of the Indian Premier League playoffs.

Hosein gets century in practice match

Hosein gets century in practice match

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players continued their preparations for the final phase of the West Indies Championship with Akeal Hosein reminding all of his value with the bat as he struck an unbeaten 108 on the second day of a three-day practice match at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex yesterday.

TTCB U-16 Cup bowls off

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Sport and Culture Fund Under-16 Cup bowls off today with TTCB president Azim Bassarath referencing it as “a tournament which fills a very important gap in our development strategy.”

Like the Under-19 Cup, which ended on Wednesday with the final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, the Under-16 Cup will feature four teams made up of the cream of the crop in the Under-16 age-group.

Next generation to get their chance

Next generation to get their chance

The next generation of Trinidad and Tobago and potentially West Indies players will get their first taste of competitive zonal cricket action when the Scotiabank NextGen Under-13 Development Programme gets underway next Wednesday.

U-17 skipper: Let’s stay together

U-17 skipper: Let’s stay together

“We just have to keep pushing together and stay together.”

Trinidad and Tobago female Under-17 captain Marley Walker is keen for continuity after her side’s exit from the CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship currently taking place in the Dominican Republic.