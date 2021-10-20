Spin-bowling all-rounder Fabian Allen has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup by an ankle injury.
Yesterday, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel announced that Allen was ruled out of the ICC tournament due to an unhealed right ankle injury which he sustained during the recently concluded Indian Premier League tournament.
As a result, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has been named as the replacement for Allen in the 15-member squad.
The change to the West Indies squad has been approved by the ICC tournament’s technical committee.
Hosein, who was originally named as a travelling reserve, now joins the official squad. Another left-arm spinner, Gudakesh Motie, has been called up by the West Indies selectors as a reserve player.
Motie is due to fly to the UAE where he will be able to join the West Indies squad as a reserve, once he has completed the six days of mandatory quarantine with the required negative Covid-19 test results.
FULL SQUAD -Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice-Captain), Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.