Akeal hosein

Trinidad and Tobago's left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Fabian Allen has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup by an ankle injury.

Yesterday, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel announced that Allen was ruled out of the ICC tournament due to an unhealed right ankle injury which he sustained during the recently concluded Indian Premier League tournament. 

As a result, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has been named as the replacement for Allen in the 15-member squad.

The change to the West Indies squad has been approved by the ICC tournament’s technical committee.

Hosein, who was originally named as a travelling reserve, now joins the official squad. Another left-arm spinner, Gudakesh Motie, has been called up by the West Indies selectors as a reserve player.

Motie is due to fly to the UAE where he will be able to join the West Indies squad as a reserve, once he has completed the six days of mandatory quarantine with the required negative Covid-19 test results.

FULL SQUAD -Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice-Captain), Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TIME FOR CALM

TIME FOR CALM

KENWYNE JONES thinks his role as interim head coach is to bring stability to the national women’s team following a recent period of trauma within the programme.

Speaking during an online press briefing yesterday, the former Trinidad and Tobago men’s captain acknowledged that there has been upheaval within the team. But he thought those events could motivate and even strengthen the players.

Racing returns weekend

THERE will be horse racing after all on Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

The Arima Race Club (ARC) had been preparing to resume the sport on Saturday after a six-month shutdown because of Covid-19. But Prime Minster Keith Rowley put a spoke in their wheel during the government’s media briefing last Saturday when he gave the green light for the resumption of the sport from November 1.

T&T sweep P/Rico in ‘Pan Am’ table tennis

DESPITE a convincing victory yesterday, Trinidad and Tobago failed to advance to the knockout stage of the older category in the Pan American Under-11 & Under-13 Table Tennis Championships in Ecuador.

The duo of Chloe Fraser and Jordan Thong took down Puerto Rico 3-0, but they had lost 3-1 to Colombia and 3-2 to Peru when the tournament served off on Monday.

WI looking to rebound vs Afghans in final warm-up

WI looking to rebound vs Afghans in final warm-up

Having lost their first warm-up match on Monday, the West Indies will have a few questions to answer when they tackle Afghanistan in their final T20 World Cup warm-up match at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, from 10 a.m. today.

Sloppy Bangladesh beat Oman

Sloppy Bangladesh beat Oman

Bangladesh overcame sloppy fielding and erratic bowling to beat co-host Oman by 26 runs yesterday at Al Amerat Cricket Ground and keep its hopes alive of advancing in the T20 World Cup.

Scotland, which upset Bangladesh in their Group B opening game, eliminated spirited debutant Papua New Guinea by recording a 17-run victory earlier yesterday.