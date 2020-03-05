Carlon Hosten captured the men’s sprint double at the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) Indoor Track and Field Championships, in Kansas, USA, last weekend.
Hosten struck gold in the 60 metres dash in 6.74 seconds. And in the 200, the Lincoln University of Missouri freshman claimed top spot in a meet record time of 20.97.
Aaron Lewis crushed his rivals in the men’s 60m hurdles final at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Indoor Championships, in Maryland. The Coppin State University senior stopped the clock at 7.91 seconds to win by more than two-tenths of a second. Lewis was also unchallenged in the preliminary round, topping his heat in eight seconds flat.
In Alabama, Shaquille Singuineau seized silver in the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) Indoor Championship men’s shot put event. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette senior threw the iron ball 16.39 metres.
Singuineau produced his silver effort in the very first round of the competition. He fouled in round two, threw 15.21m in the third round, and then fouled his last three attempts as he bid to overhaul the 16.47m produced by the eventual winner, Haiti/University of South Alabama athlete Rickssen Opont.
At the Mountain West Conference (MWC) Indoor Championships, in New Mexico, David Pierce finished fourth in his section and eighth overall in the men’s 200m finals in 21.79 seconds. The Boise State University sophomore was seventh fastest in the qualifying round, getting to the line in 21.86 for second spot in heat one. Pierce was 14th overall in the 60m dash with a 7.00 clocking.
At the Ivy League Heptagonal Indoor Championships, in New York, Jahi Hernandez was 11th fastest in the men’s 200m in 22.34 seconds. In the 60m dash, the Columbia University freshman was 20th in 7.01.
In North Carolina, Kyle Stanley finished 18th overall in the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Indoor Championship men’s 800m event. The Tusculum University senior returned a time of two minutes, 03.88 seconds.
At the Gibson McCook Relays outdoor meet, in Jamaica, Emmanuel Callender finished second in his section and fifth overall in the men’s 100m in 10.55 seconds. Two weekends ago, at the SW Isaac Henry Invitational, also in Jamaica, the Trinidad and Tobago sprinter was 10th fastest in the 400m in 48.44. Renee Stoddard finished sixth in the women’s 400 in 59.18 and sixth in the 200 in 26.26.