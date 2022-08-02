fourth, gold, gold, gold and silver — not a bad month’s work for Nicholas Paul.
Four podium finishes in five rides, plus a games record made the TTO cyclist without question local sport’s Star of the Month for July. Had Paul’s bronze medal in the kilometre time trial at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England come a day earlier and not on the first day of August — Emancipation Day — his achievements in July would have been even more impressive.
Nevertheless, Paul’s performances in July far outstripped swimmer Dylan Carter’s near-miss of a bronze medal in the 50 metres butterfly at the same Commonwealth Games.
The collection of results, the quality of the opposition and the nature of his riding, also marked a defining moment in the developing career of the 23-year-old from Gasparillo.
Paul’s two medals in the Commonwealth competition — gold in the keirin and silver in the sprint in which he set a new games record in the qualifying round — 9.445 seconds — made him the first local cyclist since Roger Gibbon in 1966 to mount the podium at that level. He did so on consecutive days over a combined eight rounds of racing.
Paul missed emulating Gibbon with double-gold when he lost the sprint final to Australian Matthew Richardson. A tactical slip and perhaps some fatigue combined to deny Paul a second gold.
But earlier in the month in the Cali, Colombia leg of the UCI Nations Cup series, Paul showed that he had elevated his level since last year’s Tokyo Olympics.
In the keirin, the top four riders in the world according to the UCI rankings — Harrie Lavreysen, Kevin Quintero, Stefan Botticher and Jeffrey Hoogland were all present. The overall top rider from last year’s World Cup series — Jai Angsuthasawit of Thailand was also in the field.
In the sprint, World and Tokyo Olympics champ Lavreysen was the favourite, followed by Olympic silver medallist and team-mate Hoogland. Laverysen had not been beaten in a sprint race since 2019, so Paul’s turning back of the Dutchman in straight rides was significant.
The eight rides Paul put down in the sprint and keirin were defined by speed, power and confident bike-handling, especially in the semi-finals and finals of both events.
The sprint promised to be a sterner test because of the presence of both Lavreysen and Hoogland. But again, Paul had an answer for every challenge in his ride-offs with them both.
In the semis where he faced Hoogland, Paul was a comfortable winner of the first of the best-of-three rides when Hoogland led off.
And in the second leg, he calmly covered all the Dutchman’s attempts to get the jump when he had to take the lead. Hoogland just couldn’t put a spoke in Nico’s wheel. And neither, surprisingly, could Lavreysen.
Needing to win the second ride to keep his gold medal hopes alive, the Olympic champ drove hard for the line on the home straight in the final lap but Paul was strong enough to hold him off.
No third ride was needed to confirm that a significant challenger to Lavreysen’s best-sprinter-in-the-world status had arrived.
Gibbon summed up Paul’s career at this stage when he told this newspaper: “In the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games, he has continuously finished ahead of the Commonwealth competitors. He is superior in sprint cycling currently in the Commonwealth...In cycling there is a lot of strategy, and he is really getting on top of his game now.”
Paul himself has also acknowledged that he has upped his game following last year’s Olympic disappointment when he failed to get to the medal round in both the sprint and keirin.
“My Olympic experience has definitely changed my mindset towards training,” Paul said after the Nations Cup. “These adjustments made, have a great part to play in the way I race now.”
The World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France in October, will be the next and biggest test of Paul’s development this year. But based on his work in July, he is ready for it.