Hot to trot

BOTH heads of football and track and field were eager to return to the field of play following on the Ministry of Sport and Community Development’s (MSCD) announcement on Sunday of a relaxation of restrictions on team sports.
Robert Hadad, chairman of the normalisation committee (NC) overseeing the Trinidad and Tobago Football Federation (TTFF) said the TTFA wholeheartedly welcomed Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe’s announcement of the removal of restrictions that now allow sports organisations to host sporting events and execute sporting activities for fully vaccinated stakeholders; including athletes, coaches, officials and administrators, at specific sporting facilities.
“The pandemic, with the associated restrictions, has taken a significant toll on sports generally, and football in particular, with activity being limited to our national teams, on a limited basis,” Hadad said.
“We are eager to get our footballers and football teams back into training and competition. We are also pleased that approval has also been granted for fully vaccinated spectators to attend events at 50 per cent facility capacity for outdoor events, and 25 per cent facility capacity for indoor events subject, of course, to the guidelines that will be issued by the Ministry of Health.”
National Association of Athletic Administrations (NAAATT) president George Commissiong is excited about the prospect of returning his young athletes to competition.
“We are truly elated to hear the news. We were awaiting approval to host a few scaled-down events to aid in preparing our athletes for upcoming competitions. Priority was being given to the junior athletes preparing for the Carifta Games, planned for Kingston, Jamaica, on April 16-18,” said Commissiong.
He added the changes announced would now allow the NAAATT to add a few additional events to cater for the local-based senior athletes as well, provided that all participants are vaccinated. “We are now going ahead with our season-opener, planned for next weekend, January 29-30, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.”
Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis said it is important for the future of sport here in the country that the youth and young people are able to resume playing and competing
“While we are all elated that officially the MoH would have approved finally the incessant requests, applications, communications (to) the MSCD with a view to getting sports back to play, because it has become detrimental to not just sport but the holistic development of the society, country, youth and young people in particular, the ongoing absence of sport activity has been,“ Lewis said.
Lewis added that the challenge is now on the NSOs (national sporting organisations) and NGBs (national governing bodies) who would had been clamouring for sport being allowed to be played. The Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) president would have had to be working with their international and continental sport federations and their experts to develop return to play guidelines, countermeasures and policies.
Lewis said the TTOC had shared its own actual and practical experience of, and info, about the Tokyo2020 Olympic Games, the 2020 Junior Pan American Games and the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, to NSOs, after the training and exposure their Covid-19 Liaison Officer Rheeza Grant had received.
“Regardless of how strict measures are put in place and the strict adherence and compliance — you will have Covid-19 infections taking place and it is a matter of extreme discipline with regard to compliance,” Lewis noted. “Vaccination, testing, tracing, wearing masks when required, social distancing, creating ‘bubbles’ are all going to be important. Everyone is weary of Covid-19; we are tired of it, the restrictions, guidelines, incessant variants but we must remain vigilant as safety and health and life are a priority.
“The reality is we are going to have to live with Covid-19 but it is going to be a severe test of discipline, focus, compliance to adhere to ensure the Covid countermeasures that are relevant to various sports...It is going to be important for the future of sport that the NSOs and NGBs that we get this right,” Lewis concluded.