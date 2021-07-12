Huge from Hayley

Hayley Matthews crafted her second One-Day International (ODI) century to lead the West Indies women to an impressive, series-clinching eight-wicket victory over Pakistan, yesterday.
In her 46th ODI, opener Matthews ensured injured skipper Stafanie Taylor was not missed by making an unbeaten 100 as West Indies reached 183 for two, with 59 balls to spare, after the Pakistanis were dismissed for 182.
Matthews’ previous ton — 117 — was made three years ago against South Africa. But combining a timely sense of responsibility with her stroke-making ability, she ensured the Windies made light work of their target yesterday at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.
Dogged by inconsistency, Matthews raised her level yesterday, mixing her stylish off-side play with a sound understanding of her role in the run chase.
“I’ve been working really hard over the last couple of months to improve on my batting and improve on my consistency and it’s really good to see it finally paying off,” she said afterwards.
“We all knew as batters once we went out there and applied ourselves at the crease...that the wicket was good enough that once we batted normally the runs would come. I just wanted to spend a lot of time at the crease.”
Matthews was ably assisted by Britney Cooper who came at No.3 instead of Kycia Knight and stroked a composed 45 (off 69 balls), inclusive of three fours. It was an effort spoiled by a top-edge to deep backward square, off seamer Fatima Sana, in the 36th over.
Chedean Nation was forced to come out with just 21 runs needed.
Earlier, Kyshona Knight (18) had posted 56 with Matthews to start things off before she became an lbw victim of left-arm spinner Anam Amin. Matthews then added 106 off 84 balls with Cooper for the second wicket. They did so with a confidence that reflected the growing assurance with which the WI women have played in this series.
Both in the field and with the bat, the Windies, led by Anisa Mohammed yesterday, played like a team certain they had the measure of their opponents.
Batting first for the third time in the series after Mohammed had won the toss, the Pakistani batters were again undone by their failure to build many substantial partnerships.
For some time however, Omaima Sohail, with 62 off 79 balls, and Nida Dar (24, 42 balls) gave the visitors real hope of putting up a significant total with their fourth wicket stand of 87 off 110 deliveries. They had come together at 56 for three in over 15 when the incisive Chinelle Henry — returning to the side following her collapse during the T20 series — induced Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan to help a delivery wide of off-stump to Deandra Dottin at backward point.
Sohail and Dar went about their work in a composed way while the Windies played the waiting game. And finally, in the 35th over, the breakthrough came when Dar fell to a leaping catch by Henry at mid-on as she tried to swing off-spinner Matthews (10-2-30-2) away. The innings went into terminal decline from there, the last six wickets falling for 39 runs.
Mohammed (10-1-25-3), sharp again both with the ball and in the field, led the wicket-taking and ended the innings with a sharp catch diving forward at widish slip to dismiss Amin off Henry (8-2-37-3).
But collectively, the WI bowlers were effective despite conceding 11 wides. And the out-cricket continued to show marked improvement. They looked a side that had the match well in hand. And Matthews made sure that strong grip was not released.
The Windies now have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, with game four scheduled for Thursday.