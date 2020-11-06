West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has underscored Darren Bravo’s importance to the Test team and insisted that the left-hander’s return to the squad for the New Zealand series is a big plus.
“He has always been important to the Test team especially and it is good to have him and Shimron (Hetmyer) back in the squad,” Simmons told the media yesterday.
“Where the batting is concerned, I think there will be pressure on people to hold their places and in order to hold their places they have to score runs and it means that it is a big plus for us and he is a big plus for us in that situation. He has done well down here and he knows what it takes to score big runs at this level so it is good to have him back.” Simmons added.
Asked if the coaching staff had considered using Hetmyer in the opening position for the Tests, Simmons said “it hasn’t really been looked at.”
“As you say it is always a possibility. As for now it is not something that we’ve looked into,” he added.
And in terms of using players in different positions, Simmons clarified that Test captain Jason Holder, who has been doing well for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) “always has a chance to play in the T20 squad” despite only playing Tests on the New Zealand trip.
“Jason (Holder) always has a chance to play T20 cricket. Let me just clear it up here,” said Simmons. “This is an odd tour here. The T20 series finishes a day or two days before the Test match and (Holder) being captain of the Test team, a decision was taken by us as a selection panel that Jason will not be considered for that part. Seeing that he is coming from IPL, he will have one chance to play in the four-day game before the Test match,” he continued.
“But Jason is always in consideration or T20s. He had two good years at CPL and now he is having a good tournament at IPL,” Simmons added. In terms of the West Indies preparations for the series, Simmons doesn’t think the quarantine has hindered them.
“I don’t think quarantine hindered everyone. When you look at it, we had enough freedom to practice and everything in England. Here as you say after the 14 days (quarantine) we will be normal as what we would have known it before Covid but it won’t change how we train and practice,” Simmons explained.
“I don’t think it gives us an edge because New Zealand’s domestic cricket is being played right now and (for us) only the guys who are at IPL are seeing cricket,” he concluded.