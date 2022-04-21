Hummingbirds, Flamingos flutter for final spot

The Hummingbirds and Flamingos will square off today at the Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, with a spot in the final of Sports and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup on the line.
Both teams have one win each from their first two matches in the four-team tournament, and the winners of today’s final-round game will meet the Masqueraders in the final to be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Wednesday.
The Masqueraders, led by Andrew Rambaran, defeated the Hummingbirds and the Flamingos earlier in the group stage to secure their berth in the championship game, and will be in action today against the winless Scarlet Ibis at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva.
The Hummingbirds, led by Vasant Singh, are coming off an easy 165-run victory over Scarlet Ibis in their previous match, with Abdur Rahmaan Juman hitting an unbeaten 91 in leading them to the highest score of the tournament, 306 for five off 50 overs at Preysal.
Meanwhile, the Flamingos are coming off a loss against the Masqueraders at NCC. Nickyle Jalim top-scored for the Hummingbirds in that game with 71 to lead them to 256 for seven.
However, the Masqueraders knocked off the runs, reaching 257 for three, with Verran Batchu hitting 91 not out and Kyle Kissoondath scoring 82 and Kendall Poonchoon hitting 62.
Today’s U-19 Cup fixtures
Round 3:
• Hummingbirds vs Flamingos, Inshan Ali Park
• Scarlet Ibis vs Masqueraders, National Cricket Centre.