Hummingbirds, Flamingos flutter for final spot

The Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football team head coach Kenwyne Jones said his side will be hunting wins as they look to make an impression in the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship (CWC) set to be staged in Monterrey, Mexico, between July 4-18.

The tournament will serve as the qualification tournament to the FIFA Women’s World Cup (FWWC) 2023 while the champions will qualify directly to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.