Hummingbirds, Masqueraders win U-16 openers

Hummingbirds and Masqueraders were both victorious in the opening round of matches in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Sports and Culture Fund Under-16 Cup, yesterday.
The Hummingbirds defeated the Scarlet Ibis by 42 runs at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, while the Masqueraders beat the Flamingos by 18 runs at Inshan Ali Park, in Preysal.
In Couva, Darrius Batoosingh struck an unbeaten 56 to guide the Hummingbirds to a competitive 205 all out off 49.4 overs. Batoosingh faced 60 balls and struck six fours and shared a 55-run, seventh-wicket stand, with Justin Hamid (11 off 40 balls) to boost the total after they were reduced to 120 for six in the 32nd over.
In reply, Scarlet Ibis were dismissed for 164 with Renaldo Fournillier hitting 54 off 57 balls, including four fours and a six.
At Preysal, Jadon Simon made the highest score of the round, hitting an unbeaten 88 (92 balls, three fours and six sixes) to revive the Masqueraders innings as they posted 196 all out. In reply, the Flamingos were dismissed for 177.
The second round of matches will be played on Wednesday with the Hummingbirds up against the Flamingos at Preysal and the Masqueraders taking on the Scarlet Ibis at Gilbert Park in California.
U-16 Cup Summarised scores:
At NCC
Hummingbirds 205 (49.4 overs) (Darrius Batoosingh 56 n.o., Zane Maraj 46, Yasir Chan Deen 28; Jordan Mohammed 4/21, Alvin Sonny 2/22) vs Scarlet Ibis 164 (46.3 overs) (Renaldo Fournillier 54, Alvin Sonny 26, Alejandro Kassiram 20; Zane Maraj 2/24, Darrius Batoosingh 2/20, Zakilon Beckles 2/5, Yasir Chan Deen 2/55) --Hummingbirds won by 42 runs
At Inshan Ali Park
Masqueraders 195 (48.1 overs) (Jadon Simon 88 n.o., Samir Saroop 32; Alexander Chase 4/32, Aadian Racha 2/44, Christian Rampersad 2/33) vs Flamingos 177 (49.1 overs) (Alexander Chase 37, Aadian Racha 37, Thomas Walsh 31, Christian Rampersad 22; Qadeer Juman 3/38, Arshad Harrilal 3/25, Maleek Jamal Lewis 2/35) --Masqueraders won by 18 runs