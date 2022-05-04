HUNGRY FOR MORE

T&T RED FORCE vice-captain Joshua Da Silva is looking for his side to continue their winning form as they seek to win their first four-day title in over 20 years when they tackle the Leeward Islands Hurricanes from May 18 at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.
The 23-year-old West Indian middle-order batter/wicketkeeper has seen the Imran Khan-led unit post wins in their opening two games over the Jamaica Scorpions and Windward Islands Volcanoes.
Da Silva’s rich vein of form continued during the Windies’ last series against England when his maiden Test century helped the Caribbean side to 1-0 series win in the three-match rubber.
While it took him an exceptional effort to record his first century in Tests, Da Silva recognised that the next innings starts from zero.
“Definitely, that feeling gets you to want more, a lot more, especially at that level; I am going to try to do it for Trinidad and hopefully, the opportunity for the West Indies comes again, and I get to do it again and again,” said the Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) player.
“(I’m going) very good, just trying to continue what I have been doing from the West Indies and even before that, the England series, working on the basics and as much on my strengths as my weaknesses so I am always building; I am always training hard,” revealed Da Silva, adding, “So it has been going good so far and (I’m) very happy.”
Da Silva said his excitement is shared by his teammates after their first two victories as they look to maintain their winning form the rest of the season. “...(it will be) even better to go out there and win the next three and bring home the title which we have not done in 20-odd years, so that would be a good start,” Da Silva noted. “But we have to start with the Leeward Islands (Hurricanes) and put our best foot forward down in Diego Martin…so we are going to try our best.”
That is motivation enough to keep improving individually and collectively as a Red Force unit. “Since I came back from England we have been training hard and the boys have been enjoying it,” Da Silva stated. “We can’t complain about anything.”
He continued: Coach (David) Furlonge has put everything in place for us so the vibe has been good, we have been having our jokes and getting along well with each other, so it is always good when you play for your country and we have all grown up playing with each other so it is like a brotherhood.”