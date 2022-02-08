HUNT IS ON

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force skipper Imran Khan wants to make full use of home advantage as they start their quest for the West Indies Championship four-day crown against a new-look Jamaica Scorpions outfit at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba today.
The Red Force will play their first two matches of the shortened five-round tournament at the BLCA starting with the fixture against the John Campbell-led Scorpions followed by a clash against the Windward Islands Volcanoes starting next Wednesday.
Trinidad will also host two other matches in the first phase of the competition, with the renamed Guyana Harpy Eagles led by Leon Johnson taking on the Volcanoes from today at the Queen’s Park Oval. And next Wednesday at the same venue, the Harpy Eagles will tackle the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.
Khan said the Red Force have full respect for the Scorpions and can’t afford to take any team for granted especially with just five matches to be played. “Jamaica is always a consistent team in regional first-class cricket. They have some youngsters in their side this season but again we are not taking anyone for granted,” said Khan.
“We will take it one game at a time and try to make the best of the home advantage as well. We have the first two games at home and if we can win these two games at home it will put us on track to win this tournament. It is always one game at a time and we will play the game as we see it,” the veteran leg-spinner added.
Khan also noted that the Red Force will be ready to tackle any situation that arises having assembled a balanced team with players capable of standing up in any given situation.
“It is always an honour to captain the team. We have a good, balanced squad with experience players and younger guys and it is always a plus having the West Indies Test players available as well. I think we have a great combination of players. We have a bowling attack for any situation and hopefully our batting clicks as well. We have a good all-round team so we are going into this game with good confidence,” said Khan.
He said the final XI today, “will depend on the conditions.”
Meanwhile, Scorpions coach Andre Coley said the franchise will be trying a few things differently this season, specifically with their top order batting. In terms of the batting, Coley said they were looking for a steady opening partner for John Campbell and have opted to go with two new players in Leroy Lugg and Kirk McKenzie.
“We also included young wicketkeeper Romaine Morris...We have gone with younger investment at the top of the order to partner John and we have brought in a young wicketkeeper with the intention of strengthening the batting,” said Coley. “We are confident that the younger players we have included have earned their right to be in the squad and they will now have to use the opportunity to show what they are capable of,” he added.
In the other first round match today, defending champions Barbados Pride will face the Hurricanes at Kensington Oval in Barbados.