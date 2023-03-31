Trinidad and Tobago Red Force ended the West Indies Championship on a high after completing a nine-wicket victory over Jamaica Scorpions on the third day of their final-round match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, yesterday.

Coach David Furlonge described it as a “bittersweet” feeling that their lone win in the campaign came at the end when the title was already out of reach. “We wanted to end on a high and we made some changes and it was good to see we made the right choices,” he said.