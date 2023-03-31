Kieran Powell

LEADING THE CHARGE: Leeward Islands Hurricanes' Kieran Powell.

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes need just 62 runs to defeat the Guyana Harpy Eagles on the final day of their final-round West Indies Championship four-day match, at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, today.

Kieran Powell’s unbeaten 47 anchored the Hurricanes to 81 for one at stumps yesterday.

Meanwhile, in the other game ending today, the Barbados Pride face a less straightforward task as they require 208 runs with seven wickets in hand, to beat the Windward Islands Volcanoes, at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain.

Summarised Scores:

At Queen’s Park Oval

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 237 (Alick Athanaze 59, Tevyn Walcott 55, Ryan John 41, Sunil Ambris 28; Akeem Jordan 5-44, Roshon Primus 2-44, Jomel Warrican 2-57) & 225 (Sunil Ambris 79, Ryan John 37, Tevyn Walcott 35; Jomel Warrican 4-58) vs BARBADOS PRIDE 227 (Shayne Moseley 112, Rashawn Worrell 35; Larry Edward 6-45) & 28-3.

At the Guyana National Stadium

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 122 (Matthew Nandu 22; Rahkeem Cornwall 4-27, Colin Archibald 2-27, Javier Spencer 2-35) and 267 (Kemol Savory 66, Veerasammy Permaul 65, Kevlon Anderson 31, Kevin Sinclair 31; Rahkeem Cornwall 4-58, Jeremiah Louis 3-66) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 247 (Jahmar Hamilton 58, Kofi James 42, Kieran Powell 39; Nial Smith 4-33, Veerasammy Permaul 3-51) and 81-1 (Kieran Powell 47 no).

