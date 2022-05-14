The Leeward Islands Hurricanes’ fitness level is at an all-time high as they gear up for the resumption of the West Indies Championship in Trinidad this week.
Third on the six-team standings, the Hurricanes will take on second-placed Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex from Wednesday as both teams look to keep pace with leaders and defending champions Barbados Pride.
Speaking to the media during an online press conference on Friday, Hurricanes head coach Stuart Williams said his players were looking forward to the final phase of the four-day competition after securing a 57-run victory in their second round match against the Guyana harpy Eagles at the Queen’s Park Oval in February.
“Yes, we are definitely looking forward to the resumption of four-day cricket. It is an opportunity for the players to get some cricket and they are very thirsty as well after being off the field for a couple of years due to the pandemic,” said Williams.
“It is all about momentum for us,” he continued.
“I know we had a two-and-a-half-month break but the way we finished our last game, we definitely looking forward to starting these last three rounds on a positive note and, you know, cricket is played on the day and we are looking forward to the challenges ahead and we will take it one game at a time,” Williams added.
Fitness levels of players
Asked about the fitness levels of his players, the Hurricanes coach said they had enough time to get themselves ready for the upcoming series of matches.
“We had a couple of games last week in St Kitts and now we are in Antigua on a ten-day camp.
“Our guys are in the franchise system and the West Indies fitness test is coming up on Monday (tomorrow) and we are prepared for it,” he said.
“Our fitness level is at an all-time high and we have some changes in terms of the fitness set-up for West Indies but it is part and parcel of being a professional cricketer so we are prepared. I don’t deal with excuses. We had enough time and we’re looking forward to the resumption of the first-class set-up,” he added.
The Hurricanes will face the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Oval from May 25 before ending their campaign against Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from June 1.
Meanwhile, hosts Red Force will battle the Barbados Pride in their fifth round match at Tarouba before closing off the first-class season against the Harpy Eagles at the Oval.