‘Hurt’ Pooran wants to stay WI skipper

Darren Bravo

CATCH THAT: Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batter Darren Bravo, right, sends a catch towards Sunil Narine, left, during the team’s training session at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday. The session was part of the team’s build-up for the CG United Super50 Cup which bowls off tomorrow. —Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

West Indies white ball skipper Nicholas Pooran has no immediate plans to step down following his team’s disastrous T20 World Cup campaign.

Instead the 27-year-oldplans to use the “hurt” he is feeling as fuel to come back stronger.

Pooran joined the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force squad for their training session at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba yesterday, rested and refocussed and ready to lead again.

“Well look, I’m fine now,” he said of his frame of mind after the Windies crashed out of the World Cup following losses to ICC Associate Members Ireland and Scotland in the first stage of the tournament.

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons subsequently resigned his post on Saturday, a day after their nine-wicket loss to the Irish.

“The last couple of days, obviously I’ve been hurt but I am thankful that I have this opportunity to play this game again. As players, we go through a lot and that is obviously a learning experience for myself and the other players as well but I am happy that I have another opportunity to play this game and starting Monday, we have an opportunity to play against CCC (Combine Campuses and Colleges) and that is where my focus is at the moment,” Pooran told the media yesterday.

Pooran, who will lead the Red Force in the CG United Super50 Cup title defence starting Monday against CCC, noted that Simmons had informed the players of his intentions while still in Australia and hoped that the coach’ achievements with the team won’t be overshadowed by the recent failures.

“Obviously, he told us in Australia that that was the plan for him. It is obviously tough for him. He has given it all to West Indies cricket, winning a World Cup for West Indies as well, so I hope that people don’t forget that as well. He made his decision and I wish him all the best in his future endeavours. It was really nice working with him as well but he made his decision,” said Pooran.

Of his own future, the left-hander said: “Obviously, we don’t know what the future holds but we will take it day by day. Again, it was a learning experience for all of us and this is our journey and our story. Time will tell what will happen but for now it is just about focusing on ourselves and how we can get better as individuals,” he explained.

Pooran added that, “rest is the ultimate (way to heal) and every player needs that but inside it is still hurting as well.” He said however, that, “I want to use that hurt as motivation and obviously come back strong.”

He said further: “I have been thinking about the last couple of months...Playing cricket is my dream and obviously I have had my test in life as well and this is another test for me. I am a person that embraces challenges and this was just another one for me. It is not going to stop me. I am going to continue to learn from my experiences and again I am happy I can wake up in the morning and see that I have an opportunity to play cricket again.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PAY NOW

PAY NOW

REPUBLIC Bank Ltd (RBL) was given a deadline of 4 p.m., yesterday to cut a cheque for $223,800.19 from an account belonging to the Trinidad and Tobago Gymnastics Federation (TTGF) to former national gymnast Thema Williams.

Justice Frank Seepersad gave the directive during a virtual hearing yesterday, almost four years after he initially ordered the TTGF to pay Williams $.2 million subsequent to it withdrawing her from representing this country in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Carter chases more gold today

Team TTO swimmer Dylan Carter will be looking to maintain his high-flying form in the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup when he competes in the 2nd leg of the competition which splashes off today in Toronto, Canada.

Carter won three gold medals in his only three events during the first leg of the World Cup in Germany last week and will be looking to step it up this weekend, competing in four events.

‘Hurt’ Pooran wants to stay WI skipper

‘Hurt’ Pooran wants to stay WI skipper

West Indies white ball skipper Nicholas Pooran has no immediate plans to step down following his team’s disastrous T20 World Cup campaign.

Instead the 27-year-oldplans to use the “hurt” he is feeling as fuel to come back stronger.

Yorke faces former club Sydney FC

Yorke faces former club Sydney FC

DWIGHT YORKE will face his second major test as a football coach in Australia when his newly-promoted Macarthur FC face his former team Sydney FC tomorrow.

The Trinidadian pair of head coach Yorke and assistant Russell Latapy still have not tasted defeat after winning the Australia Cup earlier this month. Newly promoted Macarthur FC drew 1-1 with A-League champions Western United last Friday, having earlier drawn with Brisbane Roar 0-0 in their season opener and defeated Adelaide United 2-0.

SSFL promotion playoffs start tomorrow

The Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League “Big Five” playoff competition gets underway tomorrow with South Zone champions Siparia West Secondary taking on East winners Arima North Secondary in Siparia and North winners St Mary’s College up against Central champs Miracle Ministries at St Mary’s Ground in St Clair.

Both matches will start at 3 p.m. and will signal the commencement of the battle among the top Championship Divisions teams for promotion to the Premier Division competition.

Excited MVP

Excited MVP

SHAQUANDA GREENE-NOEL, captain of the Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s netball team, was named the SportsMax Player of the Tournament following the 2022 Americas Netball World Cup qualifiers which concluded on Saturday in Kingston, Jamaica.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PAY NOW

PAY NOW

REPUBLIC Bank Ltd (RBL) was given a deadline of 4 p.m., yesterday to cut a cheque for $223,800.19 from an account belonging to the Trinidad and Tobago Gymnastics Federation (TTGF) to former national gymnast Thema Williams.

Justice Frank Seepersad gave the directive during a virtual hearing yesterday, almost four years after he initially ordered the TTGF to pay Williams $.2 million subsequent to it withdrawing her from representing this country in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Carter chases more gold today

Team TTO swimmer Dylan Carter will be looking to maintain his high-flying form in the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup when he competes in the 2nd leg of the competition which splashes off today in Toronto, Canada.

Carter won three gold medals in his only three events during the first leg of the World Cup in Germany last week and will be looking to step it up this weekend, competing in four events.

‘Hurt’ Pooran wants to stay WI skipper

‘Hurt’ Pooran wants to stay WI skipper

West Indies white ball skipper Nicholas Pooran has no immediate plans to step down following his team’s disastrous T20 World Cup campaign.

Instead the 27-year-oldplans to use the “hurt” he is feeling as fuel to come back stronger.

Yorke faces former club Sydney FC

Yorke faces former club Sydney FC

DWIGHT YORKE will face his second major test as a football coach in Australia when his newly-promoted Macarthur FC face his former team Sydney FC tomorrow.

The Trinidadian pair of head coach Yorke and assistant Russell Latapy still have not tasted defeat after winning the Australia Cup earlier this month. Newly promoted Macarthur FC drew 1-1 with A-League champions Western United last Friday, having earlier drawn with Brisbane Roar 0-0 in their season opener and defeated Adelaide United 2-0.

SSFL promotion playoffs start tomorrow

The Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League “Big Five” playoff competition gets underway tomorrow with South Zone champions Siparia West Secondary taking on East winners Arima North Secondary in Siparia and North winners St Mary’s College up against Central champs Miracle Ministries at St Mary’s Ground in St Clair.

Both matches will start at 3 p.m. and will signal the commencement of the battle among the top Championship Divisions teams for promotion to the Premier Division competition.

Excited MVP

Excited MVP

SHAQUANDA GREENE-NOEL, captain of the Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s netball team, was named the SportsMax Player of the Tournament following the 2022 Americas Netball World Cup qualifiers which concluded on Saturday in Kingston, Jamaica.