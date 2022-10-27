‘Hurt’ Pooran wants to stay WI skipper

West Indies white ball skipper Nicholas Pooran has no immediate plans to step down following his team’s disastrous T20 World Cup campaign.
Instead the 27-year-oldplans to use the “hurt” he is feeling as fuel to come back stronger.
Pooran joined the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force squad for their training session at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba yesterday, rested and refocussed and ready to lead again.
“Well look, I’m fine now,” he said of his frame of mind after the Windies crashed out of the World Cup following losses to ICC Associate Members Ireland and Scotland in the first stage of the tournament.
West Indies head coach Phil Simmons subsequently resigned his post on Saturday, a day after their nine-wicket loss to the Irish.
“The last couple of days, obviously I’ve been hurt but I am thankful that I have this opportunity to play this game again. As players, we go through a lot and that is obviously a learning experience for myself and the other players as well but I am happy that I have another opportunity to play this game and starting Monday, we have an opportunity to play against CCC (Combine Campuses and Colleges) and that is where my focus is at the moment,” Pooran told the media yesterday.
Pooran, who will lead the Red Force in the CG United Super50 Cup title defence starting Monday against CCC, noted that Simmons had informed the players of his intentions while still in Australia and hoped that the coach’ achievements with the team won’t be overshadowed by the recent failures.
“Obviously, he told us in Australia that that was the plan for him. It is obviously tough for him. He has given it all to West Indies cricket, winning a World Cup for West Indies as well, so I hope that people don’t forget that as well. He made his decision and I wish him all the best in his future endeavours. It was really nice working with him as well but he made his decision,” said Pooran.
Of his own future, the left-hander said: “Obviously, we don’t know what the future holds but we will take it day by day. Again, it was a learning experience for all of us and this is our journey and our story. Time will tell what will happen but for now it is just about focusing on ourselves and how we can get better as individuals,” he explained.
Pooran added that, “rest is the ultimate (way to heal) and every player needs that but inside it is still hurting as well.” He said however, that, “I want to use that hurt as motivation and obviously come back strong.”
He said further: “I have been thinking about the last couple of months...Playing cricket is my dream and obviously I have had my test in life as well and this is another test for me. I am a person that embraces challenges and this was just another one for me. It is not going to stop me. I am going to continue to learn from my experiences and again I am happy I can wake up in the morning and see that I have an opportunity to play cricket again.”