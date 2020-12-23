Hyland says thanks

While he may be far from home and away from his family, Saudi Arabia-based national team captain Khaleem Hyland took time to issue greetings to the local football community and express gratitude to the normalisation committee for fulfilling its commitment to members of the Senior Men’s team regarding outstanding monies. This according to a TTFA Media release yesterday.
Hyland and other members of the senior team received payments this week for past international matches under ex-head coach Dennis Lawrence.
“I just want to say thanks to everyone who played a part in getting the players their outstanding match fees before the Christmas season,” Hyland said.
“They (normalisation committee) are also working at the moment on fixing some other things ahead of the new year. We hope we can move forward from here all together and make a better future for everyone in our football,” added the ex-Racing Genk player.
“I have been in contact from day one with Mr (Robert) Hadad to make this happen and he promised to give the guys the money once the problem was resolved and now we can say he made it happen and thanks again to him and the committee.”
Hyland also took the opportunity to also wish the T&T community a safe and happy holiday.
“I am still in Saudi Arabia longing to be with my family who I haven’t seen for so many months. The situation here is not the best with the pandemic because of recent developments but we are coping. I want to wish everyone back home, persons in the FA and generally all my family the best for the season. Continue to stay safe and enjoy the rest of the year as best as you can. There is hope ahead, so let’s work towards a better year in 2021,” Hyland said.