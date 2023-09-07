‘I had to make it up’

There was a major mix-up in the middle of the Trinbago Knight Riders innings on Wednesday night and it could have cost them dearly.
Instead, it proved the catalyst for the TKR’s highest score of the season, with Nicholas Pooran at the centre of it.
Pooran slammed an unbeaten 102 as TKR posted 208 for six against the Barbados Royals in the Republic Bank CPL match at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. TKR won the affair by 42 runs but that outcome was a far-off prospect ten overs into the match.
“It is all about responsibility and we (myself and Kieron Pollard) bat really well together. We had a little miscommunication and at the end of it, I felt like I had to make up for it as well,” Pooran said of the mishap that led to the run out of Pollard for two half-way through the innings.
Initially Pooran was walking off the field thinking he was the one late to the crease. However upon review, Pollard was sent on his way.
Both batters ended up in the same crease when Rahkeem Cornwall dislodged the bails at the non-strikers end.
TKR had slipped to 80 for three after ten overs with two wickets falling in the over.
“I know if it was the other way around, he would put his foot down and take the responsibility of going all the way for us. It is gone and everything happens for a reason and it worked out for us,” Pooran said in the end.
Meanwhile, when asked about Pooran’s knock and taking on the responsibility with the bat, Pollard quipped: “I don’t think he had any other choice.”
And Pooran, who was on 28 off 23 balls at the time of Pollard’s departure, obliged, slapping ten sixes and five fours to earn the Player of the Match award.
His ton came at the perfect time for TKR and for the batter, who had tallied just 25 runs in his previous three innings.
However, Pooran never felt like he was out of form but at the same time acknowledged that he needed to change his plan.
“It is not a return to form for me. I am just (happy) I could perform again and I have been batting really good throughout the year and a couple of low scores doesn’t mean I am out of form,” Pooran explained.
“I am just really happy for the win today and that I am able to contribute. The last couple of games, I have been out really cheaply and today I had some luck on my side with that run out there with Polly and I must say thanks Polly.”
Pooran added: “It is really nice to come out here in front of your home crowd and entertain and the fans deserved something special.”
Pollard mentioned in his post-match interview that something was different about Nicholas on Wednesday night.
The 27-year-old Pooran confirmed as much, noting that he did some reflection after a run of low scores and came out with a different plan.
Hitting down the ground seemed to be a big part of it, with Pooran counting six sixes in that direction.
“It is about consistency both on and off the field,” said Pooran.
“After a couple of low scores, I know my team-mates wanted me to perform and I wanted to perform in front of the home crowd as well.”
“A lot of it was off the field and all about going back and reflecting and putting the ego away and understanding what I was doing in the tournament so far in terms of what was working and was wasn’t working for me,” he continued.
“I had to reflect and go back and watch my innings and how I was batting and I had to come with a different plan today. I am just happy that I could contribute and get the two points for the team,” he said.
With two points in the bag, TKR moved up to second place on the standings on nine points with three group-stage games left to play.
Two of those fixtures will take place over the weekend at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, with TKR facing defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs tomorrow from 8 p.m. and then taking on the St Lucia Kings on Sunday from 8 p.m.