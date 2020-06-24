I MADE MISTAKES

WILLIAM WALLACE, the deposed and under-pressure Trinidad and Tobago Football Association president, has admitted making mistakes during his short term in office.
“Mistakes are a fact of life. It is the response that counts,” stated Wallace in a release he promised to issue following evidence that he had signed at least four major contracts without final board approval.
“Leadership is about being humble enough to admit your mistake,” he added.
The multi-million dollar contracts, three with British interests, involved a deal with kit supplier AVEC Sport; Terry Fenwick’s appointment as national team coach; and that of his long-time associate Peter Miller—another Englishman —as TTFA marketing manager. Wallace was also said to have run afoul of his former United TTFA partners when doubling the tenure of general secretary Ramesh Ramdhan, again without Board approval.
Wallace’s actions were first unveiled by a series of investigations on regional broadcaster SportsMax and followed up by local media. He maintains that his actions never involved corruption.
“Since entering office, no action taken by me brought any personal benefits to me; my intentions were that TTFA would always be the beneficiary,” he said.
“A major part of our relationship with Miller was the proposed project to finally eliminate the historic debt of the FA. Everyone would agree that this has to be addressed. A headline in Wired868 that said I lied, was unfortunate. When asked if Peter Miller had a contract with the TTFA, in an attempt to manage an ongoing situation, I answered no. Well, technically, the answer was correct but I do not want to hide behind any technicality and in retrospect, the answer could have been… I would respond to the question at a later date.”
Further, Wallace distanced himself from the contract given to Terry Fenwick, indicating that the TTFA technical committee, led by Keith Look Loy, was responsible.
“I played absolutely no role in the negotiation of Fenwick’s contract. This negotiation was left entirely in the hands of the Technical Committee,” said Wallace, who produced e-mail transcripts purportedly between Look Loy and Miller, indicating an adjustment to Fenwick’s salary.
He added: “The second e-mail forwarded was from Peter Miller to Keith Look Loy. Details of the second e-mail are as follows; ‘Dear Keith, after much discussions a revised position has been arrived at which is attached for your information prior to our discussions on Thursday. Please feel free to give feedback in order to arrive at a firm position given the urgency of the matter. Kind regards.’ The attachment in this e-mail indicated a salary of USD 20,000.”
Wallace then asked how he could be singled out as having acted unilaterally.
“How could it then be concluded and supported by persons who are aware of the facts, that the President changed the terms of Terry Fenwick’s contract?
“When a story broke on SportsMax that the salary signed off on Terry Fenwick’s contract is not what we agreed on. My initial thoughts were that Terry unilaterally changed the terms of his contract. In an attempt to get clarity on the situation, an easy solution was put forward; throw Terry under the bus.
“Mistakes can be made, but to throw someone under the bus is deliberate and does not come naturally to me,” Wallace said.
“I assumed that the final terms would have been sent by the negotiating team to the attorney to prepare the contract. When the contract came back to me and was handed over by my General Secretary for signing, there were no red flags. I signed the contract believing that the terms therein were agreed on with my negotiating team.”
Wallace admitted similar mistakes of signing contracts thinking that all legal matters had been followed previously, and gave some explanation about them as well.