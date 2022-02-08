ICC thank CWI, territories for W/Cup hosting

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and host nations for the recently concluded International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup have received kudos from the ICC for their successful hosting of the tournament, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The scale of the operation, hosting 16 teams across four countries during a global pandemic is extremely challenging, but our hosts did an excellent job to ensure we could give the opportunity to the future stars of the game to play in a World Cup,” ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said.

“We share our thanks with Cricket West Indies, the four hosts countries, the players, and match officials.”

The tournament, which took place from January 14 to February 5, saw India crowned champions for a record fifth time at the end of 48 matches played in Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, and Antigua and Barbuda.

Dottin on Player of Month shortlist

Dottin on Player of Month shortlist

West Indies female opening batsman Deandra Dottin has been nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Player of the Month for January.

The ICC yesterday identified her among the nominees in the women’s category, along with Sri Lankan Chamari Athapaththu and Heather Knight of England.

England leave out Broad, Anderson

England’s top two wicket-takers have been excluded from the 16-man squad selected to face West Indies in next month’s three-match Test tour of the Caribbean.

Leading bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad are among eight players from the recent Ashes series – which England 4-0 to Australia – to miss out on selection.

HUNT IS ON

HUNT IS ON

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force skipper Imran Khan wants to make full use of home advantage as they start their quest for the West Indies Championship four-day crown against a new-look Jamaica Scorpions outfit at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba today.

Five T&T officials get 2022 FIFA badges

Five T&T officials get 2022 FIFA badges

Women referees Crystal Sobers and Cecile Hinds were among five local officials receiving a 2022 FIFA referees’ badge on Friday at the Home of Football in Couva.

The referees appointed on the FIFA panel for 2022 are Sobers and Hinds while the assistant referees appointed on the FIFA Panel are Caleb Wales, Ainsley Rochard and Carissa Jacob. Also appointed were match assessors Neal Brizan, Lynda Bramble Thompson and Mentor Baptiste.

WI trying to stay positive

WI trying to stay positive

With the series on the line, West Indies will be looking for a much-improved performance with the bat as they plot to bounce back in the second One-Day International against India, bowling off at 4 am today at Ahmedabad.

The Windies failed a test by spin in the series opener on Sunday, losing by six wickets. But all-rounder Akeal Hosein said the team will be sticking to its blueprint of positivity to get through the remaining matches.