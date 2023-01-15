IDEAL START

Zaida James

MATCH WINNER: West Indies U-19 all-rounder Zaida James, centre, celebrates the dismissal of Ireland’s Joanna Loughran during their ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup match, at North-West University Oval in Potchefstroom, South Africa, yesterday. —Photo: Nathan Stirk-ICC

Zaida James brought her experience to bear with an explosive all-round performance as West Indies Rising Stars edged Ireland women by seven runs in their opening game of the ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup, yesterday.

The 18-year-old, already with a handful of West Indies A matches under her belt, top-scored with 52 from 57 balls to underpin her side’s 125 for seven, before returning to grab four for 20 with her left-arm spin and restrict Ireland to 118 for seven from their allotted overs.

“It’s certainly a great feeling to have an all-round performance like this and even better that we had a team victory,” said James, predictably adjudged Player-of-the-Match. “Our focus is one game at a time and to finish the group stage strong, then we will look at the remaining stages of the tournament.”

The Caribbean side flourished after being sent in at the North-West University No. 1 Ground, James punching eight fours to inspire a 61-run opening stand with Shunelle Sawh (15) and a 45-run, second wicket partnership, with the in-form Naijanni Cumberbatch (21 not out) on a surface that played on the slow side. However, the innings tailed away when James and senior team player Trishan Holder (0) perished within the space of three deliveries in the 18th over. Ireland didn’t help themselves, conceding 21 extras, 18 of which were wides, and that helped the islanders put up a total that would ultimately be just out of reach for the Irish.

In reply, left-arm seamer Jannillea Glasgow struck early to remove Siuin Woods for eight in the third over with 13 runs on the board but Annabel Squires came to her side’s rescue with 42 from 38 deliveries. She struck fours and more importantly, put on 46 for the second wicket with captain and opener Amy Hunter who struck 21 from 25.

James knocked over both and then added two more wickets in a disastrous period for Ireland which saw them lose five quick wickets for 35 runs, to turn the game on its head. Freya Sargent (15 not out) tried to salvage the chase late on but the 18 runs required from the final over proved too many.

The victory sees the West Indies move to the top of the table in Group C, with two points and a net run rate of +0.350. They play Indonesia tomorrow at North-West University Oval, Potchefstroom. The match bowls off at 7.45 a.m. (T&T time).

