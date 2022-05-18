Diego Martin Sporting Complex

EXPLOITING THE GAPS: Leeward Islands Hurricanes’ Terance Warde works the ball down to long leg in action against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, on the first day of their third round Regional 4-Day West Indies Championship match, at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, yesterday. Warde made 26 as the visitors closed the day on 304-7. See Back Page. —Photo ISHMAEL SALANDY.

Trinidad and Tobago’s acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert has hailed the Diego Martin Sports Complex as a “world class facility”, after it became the region’s newest first class venue.

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force squared off against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the ground yesterday, as the third round of the Regional Four-Day West Indies Championship bowled off across the country with matches at the Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

With the goal of ensuring the facility first class status now accomplished, Imbert said there was no telling what heights the complex could reach. “This is actually in my constituency and for 15 years we tried to get a proper facility built here,” Imbert said on a visit to the ground yesterday.

“And it was only when we were able to get back into government in 2015, we decided to leave no stone unturned so this facility is a world class, first class facility. This is the first first-class match being played here -- that’s why I’m here.

“I’m so happy to be here… and I’m so glad that in Diego Martin we can have a match of this calibre and the sky is the limit after that.”

