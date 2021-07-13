A resurgent Trinidad and Tobago men’s football team take on a confident El Salvador in a Group A match of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup tonight from 7.30 (T&T time), at the 20,500-capacity Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, USA.
“We want to win the game first of all,” added T&T head coach Angus Eve. “The points are going to be most important, and goal-difference will sort out itself at the end.”
He continued: “It an important game because every game is basically a final. We wanted to be on this stage. We pushed to be on this stage and we just want to go out there and produce, and continue to make our country proud and to re-establish ourselves in CONCACAF.”
Trinidad and Tobago has gained momentum following preliminary round wins over Montserrat and French Guiana, before securing a point against reigning champions Mexico, in their opener last Saturday. Meanwhile, El Salvador won its opening fixture against Guatemala.
Today’s match could prove pivotal in both teams’ hopes at reaching the quarter-final round. Mexico are still highly-favoured to win the group, while late tournament addition, Guatemala, look likely to struggle. The Guatemalans quickly put together a team made up of Under-20s and a few seniors. They are being coached by an U-20 coach, Mexican Rafael Loredo, who took over after Guatemala fired its coach last week.
“We take them very seriously. They qualified proper. We had to go through a qualifying series to get here. They (are) still in the World Cup football...we are out,” stated a cautious but confident Eve, regarding El Salvador.
Today’s match will be the fourth Gold Cup meeting between the two countries, with El Salvador having won twice, including a 2-1 victory in 2007. But overall, T&T has a better winning record. El Salvador have not beaten T&T in 14 years. And in six meetings since then (2007), the twin island republic have won three with the other three matches drawn.
The “Cuscatlecos” are brimming with confidence heading into today’s affair after defeating Guatemala 2-0. While it took until the final 10 minutes before they finally breached the short-handed Guatemalans, El Salvador controlled the tempo and enjoyed the majority of the scoring chances. A victory over T&T will ensure El Salvador a quarter-final spot, before facing their most difficult task against Mexico in their final preliminary match.
“The performance that we saw from them (Monday), I thought they were even more dynamic that the Mexican team,” said Eve. “They were fantastic (with) their movement off the ball.”
But the T&T head coach warned that he expects anything from El Salvador. “They could come and play a different game against us now that they have three points. This is tournament football and in tournament football you play for results more than performances,” he noted.
Denmark-born T&T goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup was frank in his expectations. “We will win this game and we have a strong team and a good belief in ourselves. So we look forward to that...to play against them and have a good match. Of course, the group will be tight after we draw and El Salvador win its game against Guatemala,” Frenderup said.
Eve felt his greatest success after three matches in charge was building back the players mentality of fighting for the T&T national flag. He reported that most of his players are fit, although goalkeeper Marvin Phillip had a bit of soreness, after claiming “Man of the Match” honours for his brilliant performance against Mexico.
Eve also kept his cards close his chest and said he will play whatever team he thinks is suitable on the day. The one negative in the T&T camp is the presence of extra security following death threats to the T&T players and staff, following their heated encounter against Mexicans, which saw some of their supporters making racial and homophobic chants.
The Frisco Police Department has provided a 24-hour presence at the team’s hotel since Monday and following a meeting with team management and representatives of the Charge d’affaires and Defence and Military Attache in Washington, Consul Security in Miami, and Honorary Consul in Texas, it was agreed that Inspector Peter Fraser, Consul Security, will accompany the team for the remainder of its stay in the USA for Gold Cup 2021.
Eve has been outspoken about the abuse and said it has to stop. He felt T&T had a right to play a defensive game. “We knew that once we kept the game tight, they (Mexican fans) would have gotten a bit frustrated and turned on the players, but not in the manner that happened.
“It’s really unfortunate because you could see the players on the pitch, they were not appreciating — and I’m not talking about my players — the Mexican players, Herrera and those guys were trying to quell what the fans were doing. What was happening in the stand had nothing to do with football,” Eve explained.
“Mexico played a beautiful football game. We had a plan against them,” added Eve. “Our plan was to quiet the crowd. It was about forty-something, thousand people, (and) we probably had about two Trinidadians in the stands.”