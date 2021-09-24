Improvement required

West Indies women enter the final phase of preparations for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers with a camp next month and head coach Courtney Walsh said the recent 4-1 loss to South Africa women would have given them additional insight in terms of what they need to do to be ready for the big event.
Coming out of the series, Walsh said the failure to consistently rotate the strike and keep the scoreboard ticking over was disappointing and was a critical area of concern for his side. He called for greater consistency from the batters and said the upcoming camp will seek to address these concerns as they fine-tune for the all-important qualifiers.
The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 will be held in Zimbabwe from November 21 to December 5. The ten-team tournament decides three qualifiers for the Women’s World Cup to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3, 2022.
The three qualifiers will join five teams — Australia, England, India, South Africa and hosts New Zealand --who have already qualified through the ICC Women’s Championship.
The three qualifiers as well as the next two teams will also secure places in the next ICC Women’s Championship as the number of teams in the third cycle of the Women’s Championship goes up from eight to 10 teams.
West Indies are among the ten teams that will compete in the qualifiers. The other teams in the qualifiers are Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United States and Zimbabwe.
Speaking during a Zoom call on Thursday, Walsh said the team has been building towards the qualifiers and despite losing the recent series, the Windies women were able to take some positives out of the series, including the brilliant performances of newcomer Rashada Williams, who he said has forced her way into contention for the opening spot after scores of 37, 42 and 78 not out, against the South Africans.
“Obviously losing the series was a setback...no one wants to lose a series, but you want to try and take the positives out of it,” said Walsh.
“I knew it was going to be a testing time, so it gives us some clear indications as to what we need to do going forward which was really what we wanted to get from this tour. But we also knew it was going to be a challenging tour,” he noted.
“South Africa has been playing pretty decent cricket, so it gives us a good yardstick as to what we probably need to do. So, for me it was a good testing tour. The result was disappointing because you don’t want to lose a series by that margin, but we got some stuff out of it that I expected and we just have to work on it,” the former West Indies fast bowler added.
He said the next step is to have another camp next month “and hopefully if everything goes well, it will be followed by a tour,” details of which are still being worked out. “I have to be honest, there is not going to be a big chance to get newer players in.
We had 30 players to look at in a January camp and we have to try to work within those 30 players we have seen because there is a lack of cricket, and we can’t see anybody from outside unless something drastic happens and we get to look at someone who was doing extremely well. So, we have to work with what we have here and try and improve on that,” he explained.
As for what work needs to be done in the next camp, Walsh said: “The rotation of the strike has been a concern. That has been an ongoing discussion before the series and that is one area I was disappointed in during this series that we didn’t try to show that rotation of the strike.” He said the home team was guilty of “just hitting the fielders and not being able to find gaps, not being able to play with soft hands.”
“There are few of the ladies have not been producing and that can’t continue. Rashada has done the right things. Anybody that comes out and performs and is deserving of a pick will be given a chance. It is a case of when you get the chance you have to make the most of it and try to produce for the team,” Walsh assessed.
He said Williams made the best use of her chance with her consistency in the final three matches of the series. “She came up and put her hand up. In all the games she played in, she put her hand up consistently and that’s what we are trying to get from the rest of the batters.
The lack of consistency with one score here and one score there is not going to help us. She has answered that call and that question in a very positive manner, and you could say she was the find of the series.
“So, we just need to try and build on that. That is what you want to see from the senior batters as well. She has gotten a chance and showed her worth. Her fitness level is up there as well and she gives us the option of wicket-keeping as well, so she has ticked a couple of boxes that we were asking about, for me that is one of the big positives that came out of the series,” Walsh concluded.