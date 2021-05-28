Trinidad and Tobago players continue to be in high demand in the Hero Caribbean Premier League with 21 of them earning contracts to play in the 2021 edition of the tournament, set to be staged entirely at Warner Park in St Kitts.
As was expected, the T&T-based Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), the defending champions, led the pack signing 12 local players, including first-time contracted wicketkeeper/batsman Leonardo Julien and veteran fast bowler Ravi Rampaul.
The 19-year-old Julien was part of the West Indies Under-19 squad last year and was also part of the West Indies Emerging Players team that won the Cricket West Indies Super50 Cup in 2019. Meanwhile, 36-year-old Rampaul impressed in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup earlier this year, grabbing 14 wickets in six matches as the T&T Red Force won the tournament with a perfect record.
Rampaul reunites with his former Barbados Tridents skipper Kieron Pollard — now in his third season at the helm of the TKR — and will add some additional potency and experience to the bowling line-up as the T&T-based franchise looks to fill the void left by the departure of Dwayne Bravo in the off-season. Bravo requested a move and TKR agreed to trade the all-rounder to the St Kitts-Nevis Patriots in exchange for Denesh Ramdin.
Also in the TKR line-up is mystery spinner Sunil Narine, middle order batsman Darren Bravo, top order batsman Lendl Simmons, left arm spinners Khary Pierre and Akeal Hosein, fast-bowlers Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales, and all-rounder Tion Webster.
SKN Patriots also recognised the value of the T&T players, selecting five in their final squad, including veteran all-rounders Bravo and Rayad Emrit as well as hard-hitting opening batsman Evin Lewis, wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva and off-spinner Jon Russ Jaggesar.
The Guyana Amazon Warriors held on to Nicholas Pooran and the St Lucia Zouks signed Mark Deyal, while the Jamaica Tallawahs completed their squad with middle order batsman Jason Mohammed and emerging player Joshua James from Tobago.
James, is only the second Tobago player to earn a CPL contract, following in the footsteps of another fast-bowling, all-rounder Navin Stewart who represented the Tridents and Guyana Amazon Warriors. James, along with fellow T&T players Seales and Julien, represented the West Indies Under-19 in last year’s ICC Youth World Cup.
Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath said it was “pleasing” to see the local players getting opportunities on the regional and international level and said the players are being rewarded for their hard work and commitment to the game.
“It is always pleasing to see out home-grown talent being recognised throughout the Caribbean and throughout the world. It shows that our programmes are working, and our players are taking the game very seriously and of course they want to do well,” said Bassarath.
“From what we have seen over the years in our domestic tournament, our players have demonstrated the willingness to work hard and represent their clubs well, so that they can get on our national team so they can be recognised at the regional level and then of course the West Indies international level,” he noted.
He also had high expectations for the T&T players including the newcomers. “I am very happy for both Leonardo Julien and Joshua James in making their regional debut(s) in this regional tournament and I am quite sure they are going to perform well and give a good account of themselves when they are given the opportunity,” the TTCB boss added.
FULL SQUADS:
TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS -- Kieron Pollard, Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Sandeep Lamichhane, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Isuru Udana, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Leonardo Julian, Ali Khan.
JAMAICA TALLAWAHS -- Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Haider Ali, Chadwick Walton, Fidel Edwards, Qais Ahmed, Jason Mohammad, Migael Pretorius, Kennar Lewis, Ibrahim Zadran, Veerasammy Permaul, Abhijai Mansingh, Joshua James, Kirk McKenzie, Ryan Persaud.
ST LUCIA ZOUKS -- Faf du Plessis, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Matthew Wade, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Usman Qadir, Samit Patel, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Javelle Glen, Keron Cottoy, Jeavor Royal, Kadeem Alleyne, Alzarri Joseph.
ST KITTS-NEVIS PATRIOTS -- Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Devon Thomas, Rayad Emrit, Rahamanullah Gurbaz, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Joshua da Silva.
BARBADOS TRIDENTS -- Chris Morris, Jason Holder, Thissara Perera, Mohammad Amir, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr, Azam Khan, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Ashley Nurse, Shafiquallah Ghafari, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop.
GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS -- Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik, Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Hafeez, Brandon King, Naveen ul Haq, Romario Shepherd, Waqar Salamkheil, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Niall Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd.