AFTER Lady Bird and Game Changer just failed to complete hat-tricks of victories by finishing second to end last season on December 27, Coup D’Etat began the Arima Race Club’s (ARC) 2022 Season with her third successive triumph last Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
Krishna Sahadeo’s charge was taking a major step up in class to make her turf debut, but she was still sent off as a marginal favourite in the day’s third event of the seven-race card. And those punters who kept the faith were rewarded.
Coup D’Etat, who had beaten 35 and lower opponents over 1,350 metres when she last competed a month earlier, just got up to pip fellow 5/2 betting choice CP Jet by a short-head in the 1,500-metre modified benchmark handicap for 50-35 rated horses.
The four-year-old, who only made her first career appearance in late October, was bred by former ARC president Kama Maharaj, is owned by his son, Shivam—an eight-time champion owner—and was ridden by 2017 and ’18 champion apprentice Rico Hernandez.
Great Heart, who actually faced the starter for the first time in the Trinidad Derby Stakes exactly a month ago, was sent off at the shortest price of the day and he did not disappoint backers in the opening event of the season with four-time champion jockey Ricky Jadoo up.
After a fifth-placed effort in the country’s most prestigious race, Glenn Mendez’s charge went off at odds of ½ and ended up coasting home by 4 1/4 lengths in the 1,350-metre contest for West Indian-bred four-year-old and over horses. Both Great Heart and Coup D’Etat, off-springs of last year’s leading sire Saint Vigeur, are nominated next week’s Saturday’s feature event.
This 1,800-metre turf contest for West Indian-bred four-year-olds was added to this year’s calendar as a substitute for last year’s Midsummer Classic, after the middle leg of the Triple Crown could not be staged because six months of action (from late April until late October) were lost to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Great Heart is owned by Pegasus Racing, a large syndicate of race fans who came back to celebrate in the fifth event with another four-year-old offspring of Saint Vigeur.
With Honors cruised home by 5 1/4 lengths in the 1,350-metre modified benchmark handicap for 35 and lower rated horses. The 3/5 favourite is handled by champion trainer John O’Brien and was partnered by champion jockey Brian Boodramsingh.
The Grade Three Sian’s Gold Sprint was the feature attraction and Cool Cat won the 1,100-metre turf contest from Super Bird and his half-sister Lady Bird, respectively. Racing continues next Saturday.