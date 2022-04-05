In-form Hetmyer denied as RCB claim 4-wicket win

A dashing knock by West Indies batting star Shimron Hetmyer went in vain as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in the Indian Premier League, yesterday.

Sent in at the Wankhede Stadium, Royals mustered 169 for three from their 20 overs with Jos Buttler extended his splendid form with an unbeaten 70 from 47 balls and Hetmyer belting an unbeaten 42 from 31 balls with four fours and two sixes.

In reply, RCB recovered from 87 for five in the 13th over to reach their target with five balls remaining, Shahbaz Ahmed hitting 45 off 26 balls and Dinesh Karthik lashing unbeaten 44 from 23, the pair putting on a match-winning 67 for the sixth wicket.

Despite the loss—their first of the season—Royals remained top of tables with four points from three matches while RCB won their second to be one of six teams also on four points.

Yashasvi Jaiswal perished for four with six on the board in the second over but Buttler inspired two stands to rescue the innings.

The Englishman, coming off a hundred in his last game, punched half-dozen sixes as he added 70 for the second with Devdutt Padikkal (37) and 83 in an unbroken fourth wicket partnership with Hetmyer.

Arriving at the crease in the 12th over, Hetmyer was scoreless from his first eight deliveries before finally getting off the mark with back-to-back fours off leg-spinner Hasaranga de Silva in the 14th over.

He failed to really find any momentum until the end of the 16th over, however, clearing the boundary for the first time with seamer Mohammed Siraj before combining with Buttler to take 19 runs from the penultimate over sent down by Siraj.

Hetmyer then struck the final ball of the last over from seamer Akash Deep for six, the third of the over following two hefty blows from Buttler as 23 runs gushed from the over.

In reply, captain Faf du Plessis (29) and Anuj Rawat (26) put on 55 before five wickets tumbled for 32 runs to leave Royals on top before Shahbaz and Karthik staged their fireworks at the end.

TOUGH DRAW

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football coach Angus Eve is anticipating a challenging time in the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League (CNL) after being drawn alongside Bahamas, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Nicaragua in Group C of League B.

Pollard first pick for Spirit

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard has been snapped up by London Spirit as their number one pick for the second edition of the Hundred starting in August.

The 34-year-old is one four former and current West Indies stars selected at the top price of £125,000 (US$163,440), with all-rounder Andre Russell headed to the Manchester Originals, off-spinner Sunil Narine returning to Oval Invincibles and retired Twenty20 star Dwayne Bravo picked up by Northern Supercharges.

No ‘Catch’ for Easter

THE Catch National Junior Tennis Championship has been postponed.

The country’s leading junior competition in the sport usually takes place during the Easter School vacation -- which began two days ago -- but will be contested during the summer vacation in either July or August.

Tobago lift

A Trinidad and Tobago national senior team will play its first match in Tobago in 13 years when the Women Soca Warriors tackle Guyana in their final Group F match in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying next week. And coach Kenwyne Jones feels such a match is long overdue.

Richards Jr starts Junior Golf defence

Chris Richards Jr will defend his crown when the Republic Bank Trinidad and Tobago Junior Golf Open tees off today from 8 a.m.

Over 100 players are expected to meet representatives of the title sponsor prior to the start of the three-day tournament which is being played at the Chaguaramas Golf Course this year. In 2021 the tournament—which Republic Bank has supported for over the last two decades—was played at the Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club in Trincity.