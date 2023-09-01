TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter says he is still undecided as to his participation in the 2023 Pan American Games scheduled for Santiago, Chile, from October 20 through November 5.
A contractual commitment with World Aquatics—the governing body for aquatics globally—for the World Cup Series that concludes in Budapest, Hungary, on October 22, may render unlikely his participation.
Carter is scheduled to splash into action in the three-leg World Cup Series that gets under way with the October 6-8 segment in Berlin, Germany, followed by the October 13-15 leg in Athens, Greece, before concluding with a stop in Budapest, Hungary, from October 20-22.
With the men’s 50m freestyle the only available event at Pan Ams on the morning of October 24, it will be a tough ask to accommodate that travel itinerary with sufficient time to prepare adequately for the race.
“I haven’t come to a final decision but I would say I am leaning towards the World Cup Series. I have to go to the World Cup because I am committed—I have a contract with World Aquatics,” the three-time 2023 CAC gold medallist intimated.
He explained: “The only wiggle room is if I could make the turnaround to Chile, travel Sunday night (the 50 free is on Tuesday) if I could get down there quickly enough, I will swim the 50 free. It is a possibility, but it will be a very challenging turnaround but I haven’t decided on it yet...that is just how it is looking at the moment.”
Carter won a bronze medal in the men’s 100m backstroke at the 2019 Lima (Pan Am) edition and with the form he has shown from earlier this season, he would be a strong contender to be among the medals in the hemispheric competition.
Reflecting on his season to date, Carter felt like the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, back in July didn’t reap the results he expected when he missed out on qualifying for the finals in the three events he contested-- despite recording a national record and personal best time in the men’s 100m free (48.16).
“It’s tough because for the first time ever, I felt like I was swimming really fast (going into the meet) but the results didn’t happen. Whereas sometimes you go to a meet and you not swimming as you expect, or you go to a meet and you come in swimming well and you get results.
“This is pretty unique; I swam a season-best in the 50m fly heats, a PB (personal best) in the 100 free in the heats. So I was in good shape and swimming well but I think I am disappointed in myself and disappointed in the performance,” Carter noted.
He added he let himself down mentally in the big moments, including some wobbly starts in two swim-offs he contested and lost. “Physically, in terms of performance, I am right there. My times are just tenths off from being a medal time --it took 22.8 to win a medal in the final the next night,”
Carter went 22.8 in the prelims. “I am happy with where I am at physically, but I think the mental edge just wasn’t there this time around,” he reasoned.
The University of Southern California (USC) graduate said his start, which is world class, as he is renowned as one of the best globally when on song, abandoned him in competition. A situation he attributed to infrequent practise during the season.
“It is an insecurity thing. I feel like I don’t get to work on it -- that is just the reality of the situation . We only have the blocks in Couva; very far from where I live, and I (might) get down there once a week.
“So I don’t do it as often as my competition (rivals) and if you don’t practise something, it is going to be more inconsistent -- and I have a great start -- but I think the inconsistency just showed there,” he reiterated.
Carter has already made plans to address the situation; by importing a Myrtha block which he hopes to have installed at the Olympic-sized pool in Westmoorings.
“It is something I wanted to do for a long time and I finally got it done. But yes, (my start) needs to be more consistent,” Carter admitted.