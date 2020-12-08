Four national teams are in training for international tournaments, but the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) is one among several other national governing bodies (NGBs) awaiting a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions before they can embark on local competitions.
TTHB president Douglas Camacho and chairman of the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT), also added that the TTHB is making plans for the easing of novel coronavirus restrictions in the New Year with the hopes of staging domestic competitions once more.
The four teams in preparation are the men’s and women’s Under-21 and men’s and women’s senior squads.
The women’s senior squad, coached by Anthony “Bumpa” Marcano, will have two international assignments next year; the Pan American Challenge in Peru from May 6-16, followed by the Indoor Pan American Cup in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, from June 22-27, which they will attend alongside the men’s senior squad, coached by former national goalkeeper Glen “Fido” Francis.
The women’s attendance at the Pan American Challenge became necessary with their automatic bye being forfeited after the TTHB pulled out of hosting the Pan American Cup, scheduled for October-November in 2021, due to the uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 and any lifting of travel restrictions.
Both Under-21 squads—the male team with former national midfielder Darren Cowie at the helm, and the female squad headed by Natalie Neaves—are gearing up for the Junior Pan American Championships in Chile from April 12-26, but for the club members of the TTHB, the restart of the domestic season is yet to be determined.
“We still don’t have permission until the PM (Dr Keith Rowley), indicates it is safe to run domestic competitions and I mean that goes for all the team sports,” Camacho said, adding he had held similar discussions in his capacity as SporTT chairman with the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) about the potential resumption of their local competitions.
“There will be no domestic competitions. You can’t say you are going to run an indoor hockey tournament or outdoor hockey tournament or a festival, you can’t do that yet.”
In hockey’s case, Camacho said, the TTHB is anticipating a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions early next year to allow competition in the first quarter. “So we are putting everything in place to do that,” Camacho indicated.
But even if the Ministry of Health, the chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram and Dr Rowley relent, the outdoor aspect of hockey competitions will still be an issue because of the country’s closed border policies preventing Polytan technicians and specialists from returning to finish work on the $1.3 million turf.
The surface was originally scheduled to be laid before the 2017 FIH World League Round two hosted at the National Hockey Centre, in Tacarigua. To date, repair work to the sub-base is still to be done.
“Of course, we will be back to the same scenario again (as) last year and the first tournament will be indoor,” Camacho explained. “...We have no idea when that date is (when the borders will open, allowing for technicians to enter T&T). We also have the compounded problem that Tacarigua is a step-down facility and we have no indication so far when the authorities intend to sanitise and return the facility to us...so it does create a kind of problem for the entire complex, because the whole complex as you appreciate is currently off limits.”
Camacho said the good news for the TTHB is that the money for the new turf has been allocated in the budget for 2020-21. He also said as a grandparent and human being, he is very concerned about the psychological effect this pandemic is having on children.
“They need to be out there, they need to have that little interaction, need to be pissing off one another, getting vex today then hugging up tomorrow; they need all those life learnings, building character and socialisation skills,” Camacho opined. “If this drags on too long, it won’t be good for their development. So I am glad the vaccines are being finished and developed. Now it is just to roll it out.”
Camacho added Dr Rowley, Dr Parasram and MoH officials were sympathetic to the nation’s sporting children but they had the best interest of the entire country to contemplate. “I don’t envy him (PM) or the job he has to do. Nothing you do you can win. Heavy is the head that wears the crown,” Camacho said.